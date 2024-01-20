Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal shelter staff in Lackawanna County are grappling with the aftermath of an appalling case of animal abuse. The situation unfolded in a residence on West Market Street in Scranton, now at the center of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Source: WNEP/YouTube

Nancy Reese, the kennel manager at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, expressed her shock at the horrendous conditions inside the house, stating, “What I witnessed in that house was absolutely horrific. The desperation from these animals is absolutely horrific, and just the fact that people are living like that.” The discovery was made when individuals interested in purchasing the property found it listed online.

Animal control officials were met with a nightmarish scene upon entering the home, encountering mounds of trash and the skeletal remains of multiple deceased cats. Additionally, emaciated cats were found, some having resorted to cannibalism in a desperate attempt to survive. The situation has prompted outrage and condemnation from both the community and animal welfare advocates.

Scranton police have identified Marvin Frederick, 56, and Cindy Frederick, 59, as the individuals responsible for the dire circumstances. The couple now faces a total of 23 felony charges and numerous misdemeanors related to animal cruelty. It is reported that the Fredericks vacated the premises in early December, leaving behind a house filled with animals devoid of food and water.

Officials revealed that the root cause of the issue was the lack of spaying and neutering, emphasizing that preventive measures could have spared these innocent animals from such a harrowing fate. “There are a lot of houses that go unnoticed with the same issue,” stated Reese, highlighting the urgency of addressing the broader problem of animal neglect and cruelty.

The charges against the Fredericks extend to a second property at Hollister and West Parker Streets, where six dogs and additional cats were found living in terrible conditions inside an RV. The cats, in particular, are in such critical condition that they require round-the-clock care. With three emergency surgeries already completed and ongoing care needs, the road to recovery for these animals is anticipated to be a lengthy one.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: