Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The recent trial of aerial culling in Kosciuszko National Park by the New South Wales (NSW) government has sparked controversy. The culling, which aimed to reduce the feral horse population, has been defended as a necessary and humane measure to protect endangered species and ecosystems within the park.
At the heart of the controversy is the “repeat shooting” policy employed during the trial. Atticus Fleming, the head of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, defended the approach, emphasizing its intent to ensure the “most rapid death possible.” During the trial, some horses were shot up to 15 times, with an average of more than seven shots per animal.
Fleming asserted that the repeat shooting policy contributed to a “positive welfare outcome”, as multiple shots to the target area were delivered within seconds, leading to a swift and “humane” process. According to him, advice from the RSPCA and veterinarians supported this approach, with an average time to unconsciousness reported at five seconds.
The NSW government faces the challenge of managing the feral horse population, estimated to be as high as 22,500 in the park, while striving to achieve a legislatively mandated target of reducing the population to 3,000 by mid-2027. The growth of the horse population has prompted the government to adopt controversial measures, including aerial culling, to address the ecological impact on the park.
Environmental Minister Penny Sharpe acknowledged the controversy surrounding aerial culling but emphasized its necessity to bring the feral horse population down to a manageable level. Sharpe argued that controlling the horse population is crucial for the well-being of the park and its endangered species.
Despite the government’s justifications, critics raise ethical concerns. Ward highlighted the potential cruelty of chasing wild horses with helicopters, describing it as “tormenting and terrifying.” She suggested that such actions could be considered unnecessary acts of cruelty.
Ahimsa by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Shocking Video Shows the True Nature of ‘Aggressive’ Interactions Between Wild Horses and Cattle
- New Emerging Tech to End Male Chick Culling
- Italy to Ban Culling of Male Chicks by 2026
- Mass Bird Flu Outbreak in Iran Causes Culling of 1.4 Million Hens
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments