Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a recent announcement, Iran revealed that it successfully launched a capsule into orbit carrying animals, marking a significant step in its preparations for human space missions in the coming years. While the nation aims to showcase its progress in space exploration, concerns regarding the ethical treatment of animals and the lack of consent for their participation in such missions have sparked a debate.
Source: CRUX/YouTube
According to the official IRNA news agency, Telecommunications Minister Isa Zarepour confirmed the launch of a 500-kilogram capsule, reaching an orbit of 130 kilometers. The capsule, part of Iran’s ambitious space program, is intended for future manned missions into space. However, the minister did not disclose details about the types of animals aboard the capsule.
This isn’t the first time Iran has sent animals into space. In 2013, the country claimed to have successfully sent a monkey into space and safely brought it back. Despite Iran‘s assertion that its space program is geared towards scientific research and civilian applications, skepticism from Western countries, particularly the U.S., persists due to concerns about the dual-use nature of the technology, which could potentially be applied to the development of long-range missiles.
The recent launch reignites ethical concerns about the use of animals in space experiments. Animals subjected to space travel experience stress, confinement, and potential health risks, raising questions about the morality of using living beings for scientific purposes without their consent. Advocates for Animal rights argue that animals should not be treated as mere tools for experimentation, emphasizing the need for ethical considerations and humane treatment.
Speak Up Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- SpaceX Starship Launch Under Investigation After Raining Potentially Hazardous Debris on Homes and Wildlife
- Space Company Blue Origin Founded by Bezos Develops Tech That Uses Moon Dust to Make Solar Cells
- Conquering the Final Frontier: Vegans in Space!
- NASA’s Long and Controversial History with Animal Experimentation
- Bill Gates Invests in Startup Making Reusable Space Rockets
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments