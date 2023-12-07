Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a recent announcement, Iran revealed that it successfully launched a capsule into orbit carrying animals, marking a significant step in its preparations for human space missions in the coming years. While the nation aims to showcase its progress in space exploration, concerns regarding the ethical treatment of animals and the lack of consent for their participation in such missions have sparked a debate.

Source: CRUX/YouTube

According to the official IRNA news agency, Telecommunications Minister Isa Zarepour confirmed the launch of a 500-kilogram capsule, reaching an orbit of 130 kilometers. The capsule, part of Iran’s ambitious space program, is intended for future manned missions into space. However, the minister did not disclose details about the types of animals aboard the capsule.

This isn’t the first time Iran has sent animals into space. In 2013, the country claimed to have successfully sent a monkey into space and safely brought it back. Despite Iran‘s assertion that its space program is geared towards scientific research and civilian applications, skepticism from Western countries, particularly the U.S., persists due to concerns about the dual-use nature of the technology, which could potentially be applied to the development of long-range missiles.

The recent launch reignites ethical concerns about the use of animals in space experiments. Animals subjected to space travel experience stress, confinement, and potential health risks, raising questions about the morality of using living beings for scientific purposes without their consent. Advocates for Animal rights argue that animals should not be treated as mere tools for experimentation, emphasizing the need for ethical considerations and humane treatment.

