The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) saved 55 dogs from deplorable conditions on a property in Stone County, Missouri. The operation, prompted by concerned residents and the Stone County Sheriff’s office, uncovered a distressing scene of neglect and suffering.

Source: KY3 News – Springfield, Mo./YouTube

The rescued dogs, predominantly large-breed mixes, were found living in dire circumstances without adequate food, water, or shelter. Upon arrival at the property, the Animal Cruelty Task Force encountered severely malnourished dogs chained or tied to fencing and trees. Younger dogs were discovered confined in an outdoor pen, surrounded by the heartbreaking remains of 15 dogs and five goats.

The harsh reality of the situation became apparent as the temperature plummeted into the teens, exacerbating the already bad conditions. The team acted swiftly, ensuring the safety of the animals, and transported them to HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis for health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment. Tragically, 15 dogs and five goats were found dead on the property. The property owner voluntarily surrendered custody of the dogs to HSMO. In a move to address the gravity of the situation, the Stone County Sheriff’s office promptly placed the property owner under arrest.

HSMO President Kathy Warnick expressed deep concern for the suffering endured by the animals, stating, “The fact that these animals have had to suffer, and that so many animals died from living without food or shelter is devastating.” She expressed gratitude for the quick response and collaboration with Stone County authorities, emphasizing the crucial role their intervention played in preventing further loss of life.

Now, with the rescued dogs in safe hands, HSMO is calling on the community for Support. Donations to aid in the care and rehabilitation of these animals can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues. The organization is committed to providing the rescued dogs with a second chance at a happier and healthier life.

