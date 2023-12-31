Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A hilarious video shows a tabby cat living his best life. The funny video was recently posted to the TikTok account @simbathechamp. Viewers loved the video, which quickly went viral on the social media platform.

In the video, a gray and black striped tabby cat can be seen lounging on his side. The feline munches on a bowl of food while avidly watching a wildlife show on the iPad propped in front of him. A caption on the video reads, “Bro’s living life”. Text overlay on the video reads, “Bro’s jus chillin n eatin.”

The video left viewers in stitches. The funny tabby cat racked up the likes on TikTok. Currently, the video has over 83,000 likes.

