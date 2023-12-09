Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
An adorable TikTok video shows the blossoming friendship between a rescue dog and a stray kitten her human adopted. The video was posted to the account @bella_the_bluenose and has melted hearts across the internet.
Captioned, “Life update: I have a baby sister”, the video opens with a shot of Bella the rescue Pit Bull curiously watching the stray kitten. She appears confused but curious about the feline. The duo’s blossoming friendship is shown as it progresses. By the end, they are best friends! The two are shown playing, cuddling, and grooming each other.
Both Bella the Pit Bull and the kitten, named Lulu, were originally found as strays. Since Bella was found on the streets, her human was not sure how the rescue dog would react to having a cat in the house. Luckily, the two bonded after a careful introduction. Viewers loved seeing the blossoming friendship between the two. The video has been liked more than 52,000 times by viewers.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
