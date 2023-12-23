Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One man’s dedication to the well-being of animals in Gaza is a small ray of hope during an otherwise tumultuous time. Saeed Al-Er, the founder of Sulala Animal Rescue, has been tirelessly working to provide shelter, food, and medical care to abandoned and stray animals affected by the violence. Despite facing immense challenges, including the recent relocation of his shelter, Saeed’s commitment to the animals remains unwavering.

The story of two dogs defying adversity to reunite with Saeed after a seven-kilometer journey speaks volumes about the bond between humans and animals. One of the dogs was rescued years ago, while the other was born at the Sulala Animal Shelter – the Gaza Strip’s first and only charity dedicated to rescuing abandoned animals. Saeed, a 53-year-old Palestinian, has been the sole family for these animals for several years, providing a home to as many as 400 dogs and 100 cats.

The recent Israeli offensive in Gaza has forced Saeed to abandon his shelter and relocate to the south, but even in these challenging circumstances, he continues his mission of rescuing, feeding, and providing first aid to stray animals. Currently caring for over 120 cats, a dozen dogs, and even donkeys and horses, Saeed refers to his current efforts as the ‘shelter for the displaced dogs,’ highlighting the shared fate of displacement faced by both humans and animals.

However, the situation is becoming increasingly dire as Saeed runs out of food, with only a week’s supply remaining. The besieged enclave has not received any animal food since October 9, and supplies at pet shops have been exhausted. Sulala has reached out to the United Nations and Israeli authorities through various channels, appealing for aid to ensure the survival of the animals under their care.

Annelies Keuleers, a volunteer at Sulala Animal Rescue, shared the challenges they face in delivering aid to Gaza. Despite reaching out to international organizations and authorities, the charity has encountered obstacles in getting much-needed supplies to the animals. Animals Australia, Sulala’s donor organization, is mobilizing rights groups to facilitate the delivery of aid into Gaza, but the process is hindered by bureaucratic delays and the unpredictable situation on the ground.

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, explained the complexities of conducting rescue operations in conflict zones. The extensive preparation required, including logistics, security, permits, and team safety, makes it challenging to provide immediate on-site help.

Saeed’s losses, including the destruction of his residential area and home, add another layer of heartbreak to an already difficult situation. Despite facing frustration and hurt, Saeed stands by the door of his apartment in the south, speaking to the dogs he had to leave behind, hoping his messages reach them somehow.

For those looking to Support Sulala Animal Rescue in their mission, donations can be made via PayPal and the Animals Australia urgent appeal.

