Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

For many dogs, going to the vet is a nerve-racking experience. However, the staff at Hawaii Kai Veterinary Clinic in Honolulu, Hawaii have come up with a fun way to put their patients at ease. Their hilarious distraction method has gone viral on social media, amassing over 19 million views on their Instagram account.

In the viral video, a nervous pup can be seen at a vet visit. The text on the video reads, “When you need to distract the nervous doggie during a blood draw”. The vet clinic’s staff can be seen dancing and singing to distract the canine patient.

Viewers loved the video. Many praised the vet staff for putting the nervous dog at ease. Currently, the video has been liked over 900,000 times on the social media platform.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: