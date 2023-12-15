Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
For many dogs, going to the vet is a nerve-racking experience. However, the staff at Hawaii Kai Veterinary Clinic in Honolulu, Hawaii have come up with a fun way to put their patients at ease. Their hilarious distraction method has gone viral on social media, amassing over 19 million views on their Instagram account.
In the viral video, a nervous pup can be seen at a vet visit. The text on the video reads, “When you need to distract the nervous doggie during a blood draw”. The vet clinic’s staff can be seen dancing and singing to distract the canine patient.
Viewers loved the video. Many praised the vet staff for putting the nervous dog at ease. Currently, the video has been liked over 900,000 times on the social media platform.
