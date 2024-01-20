Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ah, siblings. Whether human or canine, they have a way of getting under your skin like no other. This is definitely the case for one pair of dogs named Steven and Turtle. Steven is an eight-year-old rescue dog from Taiwan. Turtle is a young Golden Retriever. A TikTok video of the sibling pair’s hilarious relationship has gone viral on the TikTok account @adognamedturtle.

In the video, Steven can be seen napping on the couch. However, Turtle wants to play! He licks at Steven, trying to get her to play. Steven is having none of it though, growling at Turtle in warning. Text overlay jokes that Turtle probably thinks that Steven’s name is “Turtle Leave Her Alone” because of how much her people say the phrase around Steven.

Although Steven looks perturbed in the video, her humans assured Newsweek that she and Turtle do get along. They play together every day. However, Turtle’s puppy energy can sometimes be too much for her canine sibling, so she will bare her teeth as a warning to back off. She does not go after Turtle though.

The video racked up likes and comments from viewers. North Face’s official account commented, “Turtle is the delulu energy we’re taking into 2024.” Another person joked, “Turtle has no sense of self-preservation, huh?” Turtle’s cute energy and Steven’s reaction have racked up more than 799,000 views.

