Electric eels, known for their ability to generate powerful electric shocks, may possess an unexpected talent – the ability to shoot DNA into other animals during their electrifying encounters. Recent research published in the journal PeerJ – Life and Environment reveals that electric eels can release up to 860 volts of electricity, enough to genetically modify nearby fish larvae through a process known as electroporation.

Electroporation is a process that enables the transfer of genetic material through membrane pores via a strong electrical pulse. While it is a well-established method in laboratory genetic engineering, this phenomenon has not been observed in nature until now. Atsuo Iida, study co-author and assistant professor in biotechnology at Nagoya University, recognized the potential for electroporation in nature, with electric eels in the Amazon River acting as power sources, organisms as recipient cells, and environmental DNA fragments released into the water serving as foreign genes.

The researchers conducted experiments in a lab to understand how electric eel electrical discharge influences DNA transfer. Using zebrafish larvae exposed to a DNA solution with a fluorescent marker, they found that 5 percent of the larvae contained the DNA markers, indicating successful genetic transfer. The eels’ unique ability to generate electrical discharges, a result of electrolyte-rich cells, creates temporary pores in cell membranes, allowing DNA to pass into the larvae’s cells.

Source: Science X/YouTube

The study suggests that electric eels and other organisms capable of generating electricity could influence genetic modification in nature. The Amazon River’s hydrosphere, with its electric eels, live fish as recipients, and environmental DNA, may facilitate natural electroporation and horizontal gene transfer among organisms. However, the researchers emphasize that the lab conditions do not precisely replicate natural river environments, calling for further investigations to explore the heredity of electric discharge-mediated transgenesis.

Despite the need for additional research, the authors are enthusiastic about the implications of their findings. They believe that these unexpected discoveries could shed light on the complexities of living organisms, paving the way for breakthroughs in understanding genetic interactions. The study also raises intriguing possibilities for other organisms undergoing gene transfer under the influence of electrical fields, including natural phenomena like lightning.

