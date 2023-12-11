Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A one-year-old goldendoodle named Millie recently faced a traumatic experience when her previous parents surrendered her to a local shelter due to a move. The only family Millie had ever known left her in a panic-stricken state, but a kind-hearted shelter volunteer, Lacey Bradford from Kansas City, stepped in to be her guardian angel.

Lacey, who often shares her experiences on TikTok under the handle laceylbford, shed light on Millie’s plight. The young Goldendoodle had been with her family since puppyhood, spending the entirety of her first year surrounded by their love and care. However, the sudden change left Millie terrified and struggling to adjust to her new surroundings at the shelter.

Lacey, no stranger to the world of animal rescue, became aware of Millie’s situation by chance. Coincidentally at the shelter the day Millie was surrendered, Lacey was taken aback when she saw the familiar face of the young goldendoodle in one of the kennels.

“I crawled into the kennel and sat there on the floor with her, giving her love because she was shaking and so nervous,” Lacey shared. Despite already rescuing four dogs herself, there was something special about Millie that captured Lacey’s heart. Witnessing Millie’s surrender and experiencing her gentle and lovable nature, Lacey knew that Millie was not meant to be confined to a kennel.

Without hesitation, Lacey, along with her partner, provided Millie with a new forever home. The young goldendoodle has quickly adapted to her new surroundings, enjoying the company of other dogs and relishing outdoor walks.

Lacey Bradford hopes that Millie’s story will serve as an inspiration for others to consider adoption over purchasing pets from breeders. Reflecting on her shift in perspective, Lacey emphasized, “I used to always buy puppies from a breeder, and it wasn’t until I started volunteering at the shelter that I realized how much love shelter dogs have to give.”

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: