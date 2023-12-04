Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Since Chance the Golden Retriever was a puppy, he has been obsessed with one particular toy. Originally belonging to his feline sibling, the stuffed Christmas pickle immediately drew his attention. A green pickle wearing a Santa hat, the stuffed toy has consistently been one of the Golden Retriever’s favorites. So when his human spotted a larger version of the Christmas pickle, she knew Chance had to have it. His reaction to the cute surprise was documented on TikTok.

The TikTok video first shows Chance playing with his original small pickle toy. Then, it shows the moment his human spotted a larger version at Petco. After purchasing it to bring home, the Golden Retriever meets her at the door. Immediately, he grabs the larger version of the Christmas Pickle from her and happily begins to play with it.

A follow-up video also shows that his human was able to find an even larger version of Chance’s favorite holiday-themed toy. The pup also fell in love with this version.

Chance’s growing Christmas pickle collection has racked up views on TikTok. The original video has over 254,000 likes. However, Chance has not forgotten about the toy that started it all. In the videos, he can be seen ignoring his larger Christmas pickle toys to come to grab the smaller ones when his humans hold them.

