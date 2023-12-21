Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, home to approximately 45,000 elephants and a diverse array of wildlife, has witnessed a devastating loss of at least 100 elephants due to the harsh impacts of Climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon. The carcasses of these creatures serve as a grim reminder of the critical situation faced by wildlife in the region.

Source: africanews/YouTube

Climate change and El Nino have exacerbated an already dire situation, according to Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. The El Nino weather pattern, a natural phenomenon warming parts of the Pacific, has disrupted weather patterns worldwide. This year’s El Nino is expected to bring below-average rainfall to southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, leading to increased heat and a scarcity of water.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare has declared the situation a crisis for not only elephants but also other vulnerable animals in the region. The effects of Climate change and El Nino are particularly severe for the young, elderly, and sick elephants that struggle to traverse long distances in search of water.

Park rangers, faced with the distressing scenes of struggling elephants, have been forced to remove tusks from deceased elephants to prevent poaching and safeguard these magnificent creatures.

This crisis echoes a similar event in 2019 when over 200 elephants succumbed to a severe drought in Hwange. Climate experts and conservationists fear a repeat scenario, compounded by the increased severity and frequency of El Nino events, possibly linked to Climate change.

The changing climate has disrupted Zimbabwe’s once-reliable rainy season, with delayed starts and prolonged dry spells becoming more common. Conservationists, like Trevor Lane from The Bhejane Trust, are taking proactive measures to address the crisis. Lane’s organization has been pumping 1.5 million liters of water daily into Hwange’s waterholes, aiding the over 100 solar-powered boreholes that provide water for the park’s animals.

Beyond the immediate ecological impact, the loss of elephants poses a threat to the fight against Climate change. Elephants play a crucial role in dispersing vegetation over long distances through their dung, aiding in reforestation and enabling forests to thrive. Conservationists emphasize that preserving elephants is not only an essential aspect of wildlife protection but also a key strategy in combating Climate change.

As Zimbabwe faces the ongoing challenges posed by Climate change and El Nino, urgent international efforts are needed to address the root causes of these crises and protect the invaluable biodiversity of Hwange National Park.

