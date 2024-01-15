Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Large numbers of deceased marine animals mysteriously washed up on a beach in South Australia. There is no official count of the animals who died, although it is at least 60 creatures. Species that have been discovered among the deceased marine animals include wobbegong and Port Jackson sharks, Australian salmon, ling fish, stingrays, snapper, crabs, sea slugs, crayfish, and sea urchins.

Dead marine animals began to wash up on Eight Mile Creek Beach on Monday. The beach is located in South Australia’s south-eastern region. Popular among campers, Eight Mile Creek Beach is located east of Port Macdonnell.

The majority of the marine animals who died in the event typically live in rocky reef systems. They typically do not venture far from their homes, spending the majority of their time in one location.

A statement from a Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) senior biosecurity advisor identified the likely cause of the mass death of marine animals in the region as low salinity levels. These low levels are due to an increase in freshwater after recent heavy rains. The rains would have caused Eight Mile Creek, which empties into the ocean near where the marine animals were discovered, to flow heavily. This in turn would push more freshwater into the ocean which lowers salinity levels near the opening of the waterway.

Although it is believed that the mass death was a natural occurrence, officials have collected tissue samples. They will test these to rule out disease or aquatic pests as a cause of death. However, at the time there does not appear to be any evidence that this is the case. In light of the marine animal deaths, PIRSA has reminded the public to call FISHWATCH or 1800 065 522 if they notice something unusual that involves dead or dying fish along the coast or any waterways.

