In the Russian Republic of Buryatia, animal rights activists are on a mission to save stray dogs as the region recently legalized the euthanization of homeless animals under certain conditions. The move has sparked a wave of concern and action among advocates striving to protect the lives of these vulnerable animals.
As the legal landscape shifted last year with President Vladimir Putin signing a law granting regional authorities the power to establish their own rules for handling homeless animals, Buryatia’s parliament passed legislation in November allowing for the euthanization of stray dogs. The law outlines specific conditions under which euthanasia is permitted, including terminal illness, dangerous diseases, attacks on people, or if the animal remains unclaimed by an owner within 30 calendar days. Microchipped animals have 60 days in a shelter before potential euthanasia.
Local Animal rights activist Nargiza Muminova, a volunteer at the Ananda dog shelter in Ulan-Ude, reported that at least 600 dogs have been evacuated to safe locations. However, with around 2,000 dogs still awaiting evacuation, the situation remains dire for many homeless animals in the region.
The challenge faced by shelters is further exacerbated by the cessation of state funding for captured dogs last year. Shelters, like Ananda, can keep dogs for an indefinite period at their own expense, but activists argue that sustainable care without government assistance is impractical.
Recently, Buryatia’s veterinary department euthanized 18 dogs at the Ananda dog shelter, even though activists provided food, water, and shelter. Muminova highlighted that despite their efforts, the dogs were officially documented as municipal property, giving the local veterinary department the authority to dispose of them.
In response to the euthanization threat, activists are not only focusing on evacuating dogs to safe regions but also working to register the remaining shelter dogs as the property of volunteers and shelter employees. This legal strategy aims to protect the animals from being euthanized by granting them a new status and, potentially, a chance for adoption.
Daria Zaitseva, the head of the Sobaka Schast’ya (Dog of Happiness) dog shelter, emphasized the importance of finding suitable caretakers for evacuated dogs. These caretakers must be reasonable, compassionate individuals or dedicated volunteers committed to providing foster care.
The situation in Buryatia is not isolated, as other Russian republics, including Altai, have adopted similar laws allowing for the euthanization of homeless animals. Lawmakers in the Zabaikalsky region also voted in favor of comparable legislation, reflecting a broader challenge for Animal rights activists across the country.
