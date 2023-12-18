Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An adorable video shows one excited dog learning that his friend is coming over for the night. The dog in question is named Benny, and he appears quite pleased to learn that his friend Quincy will soon be arriving for an evening of fun activities.

The video opens with a portrait shot of Benny and a text overlay that reads, “Telling Benny his gf is sleeping over”. It then details the fun things the two dogs might get up to during their sleepover. Possible activities include cuddling, getting pup cups together, and getting dirty in the yard. The excited dog tilts his head from side to side as his person talks. At the end of the video, he leaps towards his human in joy.

Viewers loved the excited dog. Many requested a follow-up video. Katrina Walker wrote, “Petition for a video of him and Quincy.” Others expressed how adorable they thought Benny was. “Oh he is just the best. That face”, said another person. The video quickly went viral, wracking up over 471,000 likes.

