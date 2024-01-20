Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A rescue Pit Bull is melting hearts online after being adopted on her eleventh birthday two years ago. Now, she is turning 13, and having a birthday party to celebrate! Her human friend shared a video of her in her birthday outfit to the TikTok account @colereifsnider, where it quickly went viral.

In the video, the rescue Pit Bull is seen wearing a pink sweater and a hat shaped like a cake. She walks happily towards the camera, wagging her tail. A caption on the video reveals that it is the adorable pup’s “Golden Birthday,” so she turned 13 on January 13th. In honor of this, the rescue Pit Bull got her very own party. The video shows her trying on her outfit for the big day. People loved seeing the senior pup, with the video racking up over 75,000 likes.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

