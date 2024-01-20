Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A rescue Pit Bull is melting hearts online after being adopted on her eleventh birthday two years ago. Now, she is turning 13, and having a birthday party to celebrate! Her human friend shared a video of her in her birthday outfit to the TikTok account @colereifsnider, where it quickly went viral.
@colereifsnider
She is almost 13!!!! Golden Birthday on January 13th👑👑👑 #rescuedog #seniorrescuedog #seniordogadoption #seniordog #pittiesoftiktok #nyc #fyp #pocketpittie #dog #adoptdontshop #bestfriend #mansbestfriend #rescue #senior #birthday #dogbirthday #barkmitzvah #cutedog #dogclothes
In the video, the rescue Pit Bull is seen wearing a pink sweater and a hat shaped like a cake. She walks happily towards the camera, wagging her tail. A caption on the video reveals that it is the adorable pup’s “Golden Birthday,” so she turned 13 on January 13th. In honor of this, the rescue Pit Bull got her very own party. The video shows her trying on her outfit for the big day. People loved seeing the senior pup, with the video racking up over 75,000 likes.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Hilarious Video Shows Dog’s Reaction to Getting His Own Birthday Cake
- 5 Amazing Doggie Birthday Parties
- Rescue Dog Was Given Two Weeks to Live, Now Celebrating Birthday
- Tennessee Shelter Throws Amazing Pool Party for Dogs
- Millie the Dachshund’s First Party Goes Off Course
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments