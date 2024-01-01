Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A compassionate woman stumbled upon a family of dogs living in a junkyard near Los Angeles, California. The story gained widespread attention on TikTok after the user @unagijane shared her encounter and subsequent gesture that turned a chance meeting into a Christmas miracle.

Initially spotting just two tiny pups and one adult dog during her first visit, @unagijane returned the next day armed with stuffed animal toys and food. As she approached the gate, a swarm of puppies eagerly rushed towards her, their tails wagging in excitement. One adventurous pup even slipped through the fence, displaying immense curiosity and a lack of fear.

Undeterred by skepticism from some viewers, who questioned whether she should bring the dogs to a nearby animal shelter, @unagijane continued her kind act. The December 15 TikTok video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.2 million views and 275,400 likes.

The footage captured the joyous moment as all the pups made their way through the gate to greet their newfound friend. Stuffed animal toys were met with wagging tails, signifying both shock at the unexpected generosity and pure delight at the attention received. Not forgetting the adult dog, the woman ensured the mother received a tray of food through the fence.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: