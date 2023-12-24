Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The use of animals in sports has a long history, often attracting audiences due to their novelty and spectacle. However, many of these practices raise ethical concerns regarding animal welfare, cruelty, and exploitation. This article delves into 18 controversial uses of animals in sports, highlighting the challenges faced and proposing alternative approaches that prioritize the well-being of animals.

1. Bullfighting

Source: BBC News/Youtube

Bullfighting is a traditional sport that involves the killing of bulls. Animal rights advocates argue that it is a cruel and unnecessary practice, while proponents argue for its cultural significance. Calls for banning bullfighting have been on the rise in recent years.

Bullfighting is banned in many countries, including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Denmark, Italy, and the U.K. However, the home of bullfighting, Spain continues to practice bullfighting every year.

2. Horse Racing

The horse racing industry has faced criticism due to injuries, overbreeding, and the use of drugs in the sport. Concerns arise regarding the welfare of racehorses and the industry’s focus on profit rather than the well-being of the animals.

Horse racing is still very prevalent today. However, in September of 2023, new legislation was introduced in Congress to regulate horse racing.

3. Greyhound Racing

Source: CBS Evening News/Youtube

Greyhound racing involves the use of greyhounds for competitive racing. Controversies surrounding this sport include animal cruelty, injuries, and the exploitation of greyhounds. Many countries have banned or restricted greyhound racing due to these concerns.

4. Cockfighting

Cockfighting, a blood sport, involves pitting two roosters against each other in a fight to the death. This practice is widely condemned for its inherent cruelty and has been banned in numerous countries. Earlier this year, lawmakers were cracking down on cockfighting and dogfighting in the United States. Unfortunately, there is still not enough backing.

5. Dogfighting

Source: FOX 5 Washington/Youtube

Similar to cockfighting, dogfighting involves pitting dogs against each other in brutal fights. This illegal activity poses immense suffering for the dogs involved and is widely regarded as a heinous form of animal cruelty. Typical dogfighting injuries include severe bruising, broken bones, and puncture wounds.

6. Elephant Polo

Source: CGTN/Youtube

Elephant polo, a sport popular in some Asian countries, involves using elephants as mounts for players. Animal welfare activists argue that this activity is exploitative and harmful to the elephants.

In the above video, you can see elephant polo in action. This can’t be good for the large animals. But, the irony of this particular tournament is that it is raising money for animal charities.

7. Bear Baiting

Source: VIER PFOTEN/Youtube

Bear baiting is a blood sport where bears are pitted against dogs for entertainment. This practice has been condemned globally due to its extreme cruelty and violation of Animal rights. It has been outlawed in most places. However, in Pakistan and South Carolina, it is still legal!

Warning: the video above is extremely difficult to watch.

8. Rodeos

Rodeos often involve events such as bull riding, calf roping, and steer wrestling. Critics argue that these practices cause unnecessary stress and potential harm to animals, while proponents maintain that proper regulations can ensure the well-being of the animals involved.

Los Angeles City Council is currently calling for a ban on rodeos, as of December 2023. In the legislation, they outline certain cultural and historical events.

9. Fox Hunting

Fox hunting traditionally involves the pursuit and killing of foxes by trained hounds. Animal rights activists strongly oppose this practice, considering it cruel and unnecessary. Many countries, including the UK, have implemented bans or restrictions on fox hunting.

Fox Hunting was banned by the Hunting Act in 2004 in England and Wales. In Scotland, it was banned in 2002. Unfortunately, evidence shows that these rules are regularly ignored.

10. Camel Racing

Source: Al Jazeera English/Youtube

Camel racing, popular in some Middle Eastern countries, has faced criticism for the mistreatment of camels, including the use of child jockeys and inadequate living conditions. Efforts have been made to address these concerns, such as replacing child jockeys with robots.

11. Bull Running

Source: NBC News/Youtube

Bull running, as seen in the famous “Running of the Bulls” in Pamplona, involves running alongside bulls through the streets. Critics argue that this practice puts both humans and animals at risk and promotes unnecessary danger and cruelty.

12. Monkey Rodeos

Source: PennLive.com/Youtube

Monkey rodeos feature monkeys riding on the backs of dogs or other animals. This practice is considered exploitative and cruel, as it forces animals to participate in unnatural and potentially harmful activities. Julia Gallucci, a primate expert at PETA said, “This type of event is extremely stressful for all the animals involved. Capuchin monkeys are notoriously high-strung. They are easily stressed and undoubtedly experience trauma as a result of being repeatedly jerked back and forth at high speeds while strapped to the back of a dog in front of a screaming crowd.”

13. Donkey Basketball

Source: WCCO – CBS Minnesota/Youtube

Donkey basketball involves playing basketball while riding on donkeys. Animal rights activists argue that this activity is stressful for the donkeys and can lead to injuries. As you can see in the video above, this environment can be stressful for the animals.

14. Dancing Bears

Source: Mark 1333/Youtube

Dancing bears, a form of entertainment where bears are trained to perform tricks, have faced significant backlash due to animal welfare concerns. Efforts have been made to rescue and rehabilitate these bears to ensure a better quality of life. In the mid-90s, there were as many as 1,200 dancing bears in India. By 2012, the number dropped to approximately 15. Unfortunately, the practice is not outlawed in several Asian and European countries.

15. Kangaroo Boxing

Kangaroo boxing involves pitting humans against kangaroos in staged boxing matches. This activity is widely criticized for exploiting and mistreating kangaroos for entertainment purposes.

In 2014, PETA successfully stopped a kangaroo boxing fight in Tennessee.

16. Ostrich Racing

Source: Canterbury Park/Youtube

Ostrich racing is a novelty sport that involves jockeys riding on the backs of ostriches. Animal welfare activists argue that this activity causes stress and potential harm to the ostriches involved.

17. Pigeon Racing

Source: PETA/Youtube

Pigeon racing involves releasing homing pigeons to race back to their lofts. This sport has faced criticism due to high mortality rates, injuries, and the long distances pigeons are forced to fly.

18. Fish Fighting

Fish fighting, similar to cockfighting, involves pitting fish against each other in battles. This practice is considered cruel.

The controversial use of animals in sports raises significant ethical concerns regarding animal welfare, cruelty, and exploitation. While some argue for the cultural significance of these practices, the growing awareness of animal rights has led to increased calls for bans and restrictions. It is essential to prioritize the well-being of animals and seek alternative approaches that do not involve their exploitation. By embracing more compassionate and animal-friendly sports, we can ensure that our entertainment activities align with ethical standards.

