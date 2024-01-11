Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Amazon has some amazing options for people leading an eco-friendly, animal-forward lifestyle. But, there is a dark side to Amazon. There are tons of widely sold products that use inhumane animal products. Below is a list of things to avoid on Amazon!

1. Ostrich Feather Floor Lamp

This $999 gold floor lamp is made using real ostrich feathers. Despite it being quite striking, the use of these animal products is extremely harmful to the bird.

Alternatively, you could purchase this Maxax Feather Floor Lamp! The feathers are synthetic, but it provides the same statement as the one above for a much cheaper price of $79.99.

2. Goose Feather Pillow

This AIKOFUL goose feather pillow is made with real goose feathers and advertised as “luxury”. While it may be soft – according to the reviews- plucking goose feathers is incredibly painful for the animal.

Instead, opt for a pillow that does not hurt animals by purchasing the viewstar Queen Size down alternative pillows for $34.99.

3. Snakeskin

Snakeskin Pieces from the brand “Dangerous Threads” come in assorted grab bags. This genuine snakeskin is said to have tight scales and is taken from whip snakes, Ayers, elaphes, cobras, seasnakes, watersnakes, or karungs.

There are plenty of cruelty free options for snakeskin fabric on Amazon, like the Castle Fairy Store’s Snakeskin Pattern Fabric.

4. Cowhide Rug

This genuine Cowhide Rug from the Rodeo Store is described as a “must”. While the Western style is in at the moment, there are plenty of synthetic options, like this, that can help you achieve the look without killing an innocent animal.

5. Alligator Head

Gator Head 5-6 Inch Real Alligator Head By Hinterland Trading is one of the most shocking items that is still being sold on Amazon. This is the real head of an alligator. The price of a once-living being’s head is only $26.45!

If you really want an alligator head for decoration, there are plenty of realistic looking options that do not result in the death of an animal. For example, this Realistic Alligator Statue by Edlike could be perfect!

6. Rabbit Foot Key Chain

Dangerous Threads Rabbit Rabbits Foot Keychain is four real rabbit feet – for only $11.95. With over 1,ooo reviews that means that over 4,000 rabbit feet were sold.

U.S. Toy offers a 12 pack of fake rabbits feet for just $14.95. We are sure that these are even more lucky than the real thing!

7. Sheepskin Rug

Asuprui Genuine Sheepskin Rug is made from actual sheepskin. This disgusting product has many listings on Amazon. But, there are a ton of alternatives that don’t take the lives of others like this one by Ashler. It looks virtually the same!

8. Tanned Rabbit Fur

Natural Tanned Rabbit Fur Pelt are said to be “sewing quality”. They are naturally tanned. The cost of this rabbit’s life is only $29.59. If you are using this for sewing, you could opt for a fake fur, like this one from Barcelonetta, instead.

9. Coyote Head Pelt

CIFIBIFUN Real Coyote Head Pelt comes in sizes small (listed as a baby) to large (listed as an adult). The seller says it can be used as party headwear or a baby toy. The alternative to purchasing a coyote head – especially as a baby toy – would be just a regular stuffed animal.

10. Real Davy Crockett Hat

Surell Davy Crockett Hat is made from not one animal, but two. The hat portion is made of real rabbit fur and the tail is taken from a raccoon. There are plenty of alternatives to this popular hat, including this one from Art Creativity for only $15.99!

These shocking products are still widely sold on Amazon, but they shouldn’t be. With knowledge of these products, we can boycott them and hope that Amazon eventually takes down things that are harmful to animals.

