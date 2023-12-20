Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This white apple sangria is full of rich apple flavor and is a great drink after a long day of work in the winter.
White Apple Sangria [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for White Apple Sangria [Vegan]
For each Cocktail:
- 1 1/2 ounces Wheatley Vodka
- 3 1/2 ounces spiced sangria
- red and green apple slices, for garnish
- cinnamon stick, for garnish
For the Spiced Sangria:
- 1 cup dry white wine such as pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc
- 5 cups unfiltered unprocessed apple juice
- 1 cup pulp-free orange juice
- 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons grand marnier or other orange liqueur
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 teaspoon whole cloves
- 1/2 green apple, cored and chopped
- 1/2 red apple, cored and chopped
How to Prepare White Apple Sangria [Vegan]
- In a pitcher, combine the white wine, apple juice, orange juice, brown sugar, grand marnier, allspice, ground cinnamon, and ground cloves. Stir or whisk until the spices are dissolved with no clumps remaining. Add the cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, and chopped apples, and stir to combine. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve, up to 24 hours.
- Fill an old-fashioned or collins glass with ice, then add vodka and sangria and stir. Garnish with apple slices and a cinnamon stick, serve, and enjoy!
