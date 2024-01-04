Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These Bloody Marys are garnished with all the veggies: carrots, baby heirloom tomatoes, pickle spears, cucumbers, and celery sticks to be exact! Instead of using only tomato juice in these, they have vegetable juice and homemade cucumber juice, which makes these super fresh.
Veggie Bloody Marys [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Veggie Bloody Marys [Vegan]
Cucumber Juice:
- 1 large seedless cucumber, cut into chunks
Bloody Mary:
- Crushed ice, as needed
- 2 ounces vegetable juice
- 1 1/2 ounces tomato juice
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- Juice of 1/4 lemon
- Dash of hot sauce
- Pinch of celery seed
- Pinch of Old Bay Seasoning
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of black pepper
Garnishes:
- Celery ribs
- Baby heirloom tomatoes, skewered
- Pickle spears
- Carrot sticks
- Cucumber slices
- Lemon wedges
How to Prepare Veggie Bloody Marys [Vegan]
- To make the cucumber juice, add the cucumber to a food processor and process until smooth. Pour the puree through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a medium bowl and press all of the juice out. Press down in the strainer with the back of a spoon, or just squeeze it out if using cheesecloth. Discard the pulp and set the juice aside.
- To make the bloody Mary, fill a glass with crushed ice. Add the vegetable juice, tomato juice, 1 ounce of the cucumber juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, hot sauce, celery seed, Old Bay Seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Stir well to combine.
- Garnish with a celery rib, a baby heirloom tomato skewer, pickle spear, carrot stick, cucumber slices, and a lemon wedge.
Notes
This recipe makes enough cucumber juice for a few bloody Marys, but if you’re making it for a crowd, double or triple the measurements. Extra cucumber juice will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days. Vegetable juice can be found next to the tomato juice at the grocery store. It’s usually a mixture of tomato, celery, beet, parsley, lettuce, watercress, and spinach.
