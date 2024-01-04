Veggie Bloody Marys [Vegan]

Molly Krebs, the creator of the popular blog Spices in My DNA, turns everyday veggies into meals you’ll crave in her cookbook Eat More Plants. Vegetarians and vegans will find inspiring new meal ideas, and meat-eaters will discover the variety of tastes and textures that creative combinations of veggies can bring to the table. Get your vitamins with veggie-inspired sweets and cocktails, and mix and match easily, game-changing sauces to dress up for lunch and dinner. Forget bland salads and boring sides―these recipes will show you how to love your vegetables.