Chocolate mousse gets a healthy makeover here without sacrificing the creamy, light, deep chocolate flavor we love about the treat. Avocado, dates, almond milk, and magnesium-rich cocoa powder form the base, which is enhanced by orange and ground turmeric. The turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect us from disease and premature aging. The best part is that when I serve the mousse, most people never guess that it’s missing the typical cream, eggs, and butter!

Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]

Serves

6-8

Ingredients You Need for Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]

  • 1 cup almond  milk
  • 6 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder, at least 70 percent cacao
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon chia powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange zest (optional)
  • Toppings of choice (chocolate shavings, cacao nibs, raspberries, blackberries, etc.; optional)

How to Prepare Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]

  1. In a small saucepan, warm the almond milk over medium heat, then remove from the heat and add the dates. Soak until plump, about 30 minutes.
  2. In a high-speed blender, puree the dates with just enough of the almond milk (start with 1⁄2 cup) as needed to get a creamy paste. Add the avocado and blend until smooth and creamy. Add the cocoa powder, orange juice, chia powder, and turmeric and blend until you get a smooth mousse-like texture, adding a little more almond milk, if needed.
  3. Taste and adjust the sweetness with maple syrup, if needed. Transfer to a container, stir in the orange zest, if using, and chill, covered, for at least 30 minutes.
  4. To serve, spoon or pipe the mousse into small bowls or ramekins and garnish with toppings of choice, if using.
    About The Author

    Agatha Achindu

    Agatha Achindu is a wellness architect focused on helping her audience find a clear, uncomplicated path toward what matters most: a long and fulfilling life. Agatha’s wellness guidance offers something for everyone–from the curious toddler to the wisest elder–and she won’t rest until they all have the knowledge and inspiration to live and be well.

    As the founder and lead coach of Life Unprocessed™, a boutique wellness coaching and consultancy, Agatha helps clients uncover, unlearn, and unleash their unique, optimal lifestyle design. Life Unprocessed empowers audiences to think critically and independently to unprocess their generational habits and wellness misconceptions to arrive at solutions that actually work, enabling them to thrive on their journey to longevity.

    Her cookbook, Bountiful Cooking, celebrates these matrilineal culinary philosophies with 100 recipes packed with life-giving nutrients. Not only are these recipes healthy, but with global flavors, they also serve as cultural nutrition for the whole family. Agatha’s recipes will make you fall in love with food–and recognize that food, a sacred source of life and feeding, is the highest expression of love.

