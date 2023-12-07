Chocolate mousse gets a healthy makeover here without sacrificing the creamy, light, deep chocolate flavor we love about the treat. Avocado, dates, almond milk, and magnesium-rich cocoa powder form the base, which is enhanced by orange and ground turmeric. The turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect us from disease and premature aging. The best part is that when I serve the mousse, most people never guess that it’s missing the typical cream, eggs, and butter!
Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]
Serves
6-8
Ingredients You Need for Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]
- 1 cup almond milk
- 6 Medjool dates, pitted
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder, at least 70 percent cacao
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon chia powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest (optional)
- Toppings of choice (chocolate shavings, cacao nibs, raspberries, blackberries, etc.; optional)
How to Prepare Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]
- In a small saucepan, warm the almond milk over medium heat, then remove from the heat and add the dates. Soak until plump, about 30 minutes.
- In a high-speed blender, puree the dates with just enough of the almond milk (start with 1⁄2 cup) as needed to get a creamy paste. Add the avocado and blend until smooth and creamy. Add the cocoa powder, orange juice, chia powder, and turmeric and blend until you get a smooth mousse-like texture, adding a little more almond milk, if needed.
- Taste and adjust the sweetness with maple syrup, if needed. Transfer to a container, stir in the orange zest, if using, and chill, covered, for at least 30 minutes.
- To serve, spoon or pipe the mousse into small bowls or ramekins and garnish with toppings of choice, if using.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Comments