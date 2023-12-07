Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]

Agatha Achindu is a wellness architect focused on helping her audience find a clear, uncomplicated path toward what matters most: a long and fulfilling life. Agatha’s wellness guidance offers something for everyone–from the curious toddler to the wisest elder–and she won’t rest until they all have the knowledge and inspiration to live and be well.



As the founder and lead coach of Life Unprocessed™, a boutique wellness coaching and consultancy, Agatha helps clients uncover, unlearn, and unleash their unique, optimal lifestyle design. Life Unprocessed empowers audiences to think critically and independently to unprocess their generational habits and wellness misconceptions to arrive at solutions that actually work, enabling them to thrive on their journey to longevity.



Her cookbook, Bountiful Cooking, celebrates these matrilineal culinary philosophies with 100 recipes packed with life-giving nutrients. Not only are these recipes healthy, but with global flavors, they also serve as cultural nutrition for the whole family. Agatha’s recipes will make you fall in love with food–and recognize that food, a sacred source of life and feeding, is the highest expression of love.