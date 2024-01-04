Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This vegan version has a rich, satisfying texture, is savory with a hint of sweetness, and can be made as spicy as you like it. Protein-rich and nutrient-dense, it will please all eaters around your table.

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]

Serves

6

Ingredients You Need for Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]

  • 2 cups (16 oz. / 473 ml) of low sodium vegetable broth (made or from bouillon if camping)
  • 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
  • 2 teaspoons of kosher salt, divided
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 14.5 oz. can (411 grams) of crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 13.5 oz. can (400 ml) of lite coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup (4 oz.) of peanut butter
  • 2 medium orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, (525-550 grams) peeled and cubed
  • 1 1/2 cups (15 oz. can, 425 grams) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons of ancho chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon of chipotle chili powder (more for spicy)
  • 1 teaspoon of ginger powder
  • 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar (or brown sugar)
  • 2 cups of torn kale leaves

How to Prepare Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]

  1. If using vegetable bouillon, dissolve cube in hot water, according to the package directions, enough to make 2 cups. Then prepare your vegetables.
  2. In a soup pot, over medium-high heat, sauté the onion in 1/4 cup of the veggie broth, sprinkled with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook the onions until they are translucent and slightly golden. This will take about 10 minutes to get a nice, sweet onion flavor. If the onions begin to dry out, sprinkle them with a bit more veggie broth.
  3. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
  4. Pour in the rest of the veggie broth followed by the fire-roasted tomatoes and the coconut milk. Stir to combine, bringing the temperature back up to simmering.
  5. Stir in the peanut butter. The peanut butter will “break” at first, meaning that it will separate and appear curdled. Just keep stirring and it will emulsify in a minute or two.
  6. Add the sweet potatoes, chickpeas, other 1 teaspoon of salt, black pepper, chili powers, ginger, and sugar. Continue to simmer until the yams are soft, about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  7. Add the kale leaves and simmer for 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Carol Clayton

    See My Recipes

    Carol Clayton is the creator behind the popular food blog, Carol's Vegan Kitchen, which features wholesome, delicious vegan recipes that are also gluten-free. Carol de-mystifies vegan food in an upbeat approachable way that will get you excited about cooking! She specializes in food photography, recipe development, and offers in-person vegan cooking classes and culinary workshops. Carol’s most recent features are in Thrive Magazine and Plant Based News. She lives in Port Angeles, WA with her husband, Todd.

