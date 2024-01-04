Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This vegan version has a rich, satisfying texture, is savory with a hint of sweetness, and can be made as spicy as you like it. Protein-rich and nutrient-dense, it will please all eaters around your table.
Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]
- 2 cups (16 oz. / 473 ml) of low sodium vegetable broth (made or from bouillon if camping)
- 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 teaspoons of kosher salt, divided
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 14.5 oz. can (411 grams) of crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
- 13.5 oz. can (400 ml) of lite coconut milk
- 1/2 cup (4 oz.) of peanut butter
- 2 medium orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, (525-550 grams) peeled and cubed
- 1 1/2 cups (15 oz. can, 425 grams) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 2 teaspoons of ancho chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon of chipotle chili powder (more for spicy)
- 1 teaspoon of ginger powder
- 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar (or brown sugar)
- 2 cups of torn kale leaves
How to Prepare Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]
- If using vegetable bouillon, dissolve cube in hot water, according to the package directions, enough to make 2 cups. Then prepare your vegetables.
- In a soup pot, over medium-high heat, sauté the onion in 1/4 cup of the veggie broth, sprinkled with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook the onions until they are translucent and slightly golden. This will take about 10 minutes to get a nice, sweet onion flavor. If the onions begin to dry out, sprinkle them with a bit more veggie broth.
- Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
- Pour in the rest of the veggie broth followed by the fire-roasted tomatoes and the coconut milk. Stir to combine, bringing the temperature back up to simmering.
- Stir in the peanut butter. The peanut butter will “break” at first, meaning that it will separate and appear curdled. Just keep stirring and it will emulsify in a minute or two.
- Add the sweet potatoes, chickpeas, other 1 teaspoon of salt, black pepper, chili powers, ginger, and sugar. Continue to simmer until the yams are soft, about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the kale leaves and simmer for 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
