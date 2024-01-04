Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]

Carol Clayton is the creator behind the popular food blog, Carol's Vegan Kitchen, which features wholesome, delicious vegan recipes that are also gluten-free. Carol de-mystifies vegan food in an upbeat approachable way that will get you excited about cooking! She specializes in food photography, recipe development, and offers in-person vegan cooking classes and culinary workshops. Carol’s most recent features are in Thrive Magazine and Plant Based News. She lives in Port Angeles, WA with her husband, Todd.