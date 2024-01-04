Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This simple sun-dried tomato, basil, and balsamic pasta turned out to be a favorite dish in this cookbook. The secret ingredient is balsamic vinegar, which adds a rich and tangy depth of flavor that takes this pasta to the next level.
Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Pasta Cookbook by Rebecca Hincke. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Rebecca Hincke.
Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini [Vegan]
For the Pasta:
- 10 oz (283 g) dried bucatini (or other long noodles like spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine, etc.)
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 10.5 oz (297 g) cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered or diced
- 3.5 oz (99 g) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) balsamic vinegar
- 2 1/2 cups (75 g) baby spinach, chopped
- 1 bunch of fresh basil, chopped
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 cup (240 ml) pasta cooking water (as needed)
To Serve:
- Fresh basil
- Pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini [Vegan]
- Put the pasta on to cook in a pot of boiling, salted water.
- In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat and sauté the onion for 2 to 3 minutes, until softened and translucent.
- Add the garlic and fry for another minute before adding the cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and vinegar. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tomatoes have softened and start becoming jammy.
- Add the spinach and basil, and stir into the sauce until the leaves have wilted. If the sauce is getting too sticky, you can add 1 or 2 tablespoons (15 or 30 ml) of pasta cooking water to help loosen it a little. Season with salt and pepper.
- When the pasta is cooked to al dente, drain and reserve 1 cup (240 ml) of pasta cooking water. Add the pasta to the sauce and stir together to completely coat the noodles. Use the reserved pasta cooking water as needed to loosen the sauce to your liking.
- Garnish with basil and pepper.
