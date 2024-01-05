Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Vegan Strawberry Whipped Cream is an easy spring dessert made in 15 minutes using only 4 ingredients. Turning strawberries into a dessert seems almost a sin. However, they are so good on their own, or just with a serving of coconut yogurt or cream. So combining them into a Vegan Strawberry Whipped Cream to make a light and easy dessert was a no-brainer. The beauty of this recipe is, you’ll only need 10-15 minutes and 4 ingredients: strawberries, sugar, vegan whipped cream, and coconut yogurt. That’s it! Do try and use fresh strawberries (not frozen) if you can, as this will really bring the full flavor of the dessert.
Strawberry Whipped Cream [Vegan]
Serves
3
Ingredients You Need for Strawberry Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- 10.5 ounces strawberries
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 6.75 ounces vegan whipped cream (13.5 ounces once whipped)
- 7 ounces of coconut yogurt
- 4 strawberries, for decoration
How to Prepare Strawberry Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- Wash and drain strawberries, remove stem and cut in half. Toss 3/4 of strawberries in a tall container, add sugar, and puree until smooth with a stick blender.
- Whip the vegan whip cream according to package instructions. (Our whipped cream came in powder form that we mixed with water and whipped it).
- Mix coconut yogurt with a couple of tablespoons of strawberry puree. Fold gently into the whipped cream.
- Dice the remaining strawberries.
- Assemble the dessert: Pour 2 spoons of strawberry puree on the bottom of 3 glass jars. Top with whipped strawberry cream up to half of the jar and top with diced strawberries. Repeat by adding more puree on top, then the cream layer, and decorate with some halved strawberries on top.
- Let refrigerate for at least an hour and serve chilled.
