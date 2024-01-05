Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Vegan Strawberry Whipped Cream is an easy spring dessert made in 15 minutes using only 4 ingredients. Turning strawberries into a dessert seems almost a sin. However, they are so good on their own, or just with a serving of coconut yogurt or cream. So combining them into a Vegan Strawberry Whipped Cream to make a light and easy dessert was a no-brainer. The beauty of this recipe is, you’ll only need 10-15 minutes and 4 ingredients: strawberries, sugar, vegan whipped cream, and coconut yogurt. That’s it! Do try and use fresh strawberries (not frozen) if you can, as this will really bring the full flavor of the dessert.

Strawberry Whipped Cream [Vegan]

