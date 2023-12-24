Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The very first time I tried an English toffee dessert I was in awe. The rich chocolate cakes I had been faithful to for so long had been easily dethroned. This rich, sticky date cake drowned in the silky caramel sauce, with its beautiful warm–cold contrast, is a dessert that I think few people can say no to. It’s a pure, sweet comfort and the perfect finish to any winter meal. For this recipe, use tasty Medjool dates and good quality plant-based vanilla ice cream that uses vanilla bean.

Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Sticky Date Cake with Toffee and Vanilla Ice Cream [Vegan, Soy-Free]