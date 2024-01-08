Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Easy vegan sheet pan pancakes are a quick and easy way to make breakfast for a crowd without the hassle of standing over a stove flipping individual pancakes. Soft, fluffy, and oil-free, you’ll never want pancakes any other way.
Sheet Pan Pancakes [Vegan]
Serves
12
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Sheet Pan Pancakes [Vegan]
For the Dry Ingredients:
- 3 cups of whole wheat pastry flour (can sub organic unbleached flour)
- 2 tablespoons of dry sweetener (date sugar, coconut sugar, organic cane sugar)
- 2 tablespoons of baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda
For the Wet Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups of unsweetened almond milk or dairy-free milk of choice
- 2 1/2 tablespoons of white vinegar (may sub apple cider vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon of pure vanilla extract
How to Prepare Sheet Pan Pancakes [Vegan]
- Preheat your oven to 425°F (218°C) and line an 18×13 baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, dry sweetener, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix well.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, vinegar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Set aside for 5-10 minutes giving the milk and vinegar time to set up and make vegan buttermilk.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir, scraping downs the sides as needed. Be careful not to overmix the batter, or your pancakes may turn out tough. The batter should be fairly smooth with some lumps.
- Pour the batter onto the sheet pan, spread it out evenly with a spatula, and add your desired toppings.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the pancake is golden brown around the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove the sheet pan from the oven and let the pancake cool for a few minutes.
- Cut the pancake into squares and serve with warm maple syrup, more fresh fruit, chopped nuts, or vegan whipped cream.
