If you're craving something warm and soupy, this noodle bowl is the way to go!
Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl [Vegan]
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup mirin
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon chili-garlic sauce
- 8 ounces mustard greens, stemmed and cut into 2‑inch pieces
- 8 ounces fresh udon noodles
- 1 cup sautéed mushrooms
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
How to Prepare Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl [Vegan]
- Heat oil in small saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in mirin, soy sauce, and chili-garlic sauce and bring to brief simmer. Set aside off heat and cover to keep warm.
- Bring 2 quarts water to boil in large saucepan. Add mustard greens and cook until leaves are nearly tender, about 3 minutes. Add udon noodles and cook, stirring often, until greens and noodles are tender, about 2 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking water, then drain noodles and greens; divide among individual serving bowls. Stir reserved cooking water into mirin mixture then ladle evenly over noodles. Top with mushrooms and sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds. Serve.
Notes
Instead of mustard greens, swiss chard works as a replacement. Instead of mirin, sweet sherry or white wine also work
