The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and do we have a culinary masterpiece to share with you! These roasted, stuffed, personal sized pumpkins, will certainly steal the spotlight as the star of your festive spread. Prepare for jaw-drops and gasps of amazement from your loved ones as they lay their eyes on this pumpkin extravaganza. You have options, go big with a grand centerpiece pumpkin that will leave everyone in awe, or go small and serve up some adorable individual pumpkins for each guest. The choice is yours, and guaranteed to impress!
Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin [Vegan]
- 4 small pumpkins – about 12-16 oz each – Autumn Frost pumpkins, or one larger, about 3 lb pumpkin
- 2 cups farro, cooked to al dente
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 4 cups spinach, kale or chard
- 1/4 cup white wine, you may substitute with vegetable broth if you prefer
- 1 1/2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cup unsweetened soy milk, or any plant milk you like – just make sure that it is unsweetened and unflavored.
- Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons thyme, sage or rosemary – or a combination
- Salt and pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- In a skillet heat olive oil over moderately high heat and saute onions and mushrooms until golden.
- Add garlic and cook another couple of minutes. Fold in the spinach.
- Remove vegetables from the pan and transfer to a large bowl. Mix in the cooked farro, and set aside.
- Add wine, or broth, to the pan and simmer, stirring to get all the caramelized bits from the bottom of the pan, until liquid is evaporated.
- Melt the butter in the pan, and add the flour. Cook for a minute while stirring. Drizzle in the soy milk while whisking the sauce, and cook for another couple of minutes until the milk has thickened slightly (about the consistency of heavy cream). Add the thyme, nutmeg, salt & pepper.
- Return the vegetable and farro mixture to the pan and mix into the sauce.
- Carefully slice the tops off the pumpkins and scoop out all the seeds and pulp.
-
Place on a baking sheet and season the inside of the pumpkins with some salt and pepper.
-
Fill the pumpkins up to the top. Use about 1/2 cup of the filling in each of the small pumpkins. Place the tops back on the pumpkins.
-
Bake the pumpkins at 375°F about 45 minutes to an hour for individual servings, about 1 1/2 hours for a larger pumpkin. I like to remove their little hats for the last twenty minutes or so of roasting so that the tops get slightly crispy and golden. How long the pumpkins need to roast will depend on their size. The pumpkin is ready when you can pierce through it easily with the tip of a knife.
-
