This Red Velvet Hot Chocolate recipe is luxuriously rich and decadent. It tastes like your favorite cake in cozy beverage form! The beautiful pink tone comes from healthy beetroot in this dairy-free hug in a mug.
Red Velvet Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Red Velvet Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- 2 cups (16 oz.) of cold water
- 1/2 cup (70g) of raw cashews (soaked until soft)
- 1/4 cup of grated red beetroot (raw)
- 1/4 cup (25g) tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder (or raw cacao powder)
- 1/4 cup (2 oz.) of maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla
- Pinch of fine sea salt
How to Prepare Red Velvet Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- First, soak your cashews in a jar filled with cold water overnight. Or quick soak the cashews in a heat-proof jar by pouring boiling water over them. They’ll be soft after 20 minutes. Drain the cashews and give them a good rinse since the soaking water can be bitter.
- Plop the water, cashews, beetroot, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt into a blender. I’ve had the best luck creating a silky texture with no lumps in a small cup-style blender like a Nutribullet.
- Secure the lid and blend, at high speed, until completely smooth. This takes 90 seconds in a high-powered blender but may take longer depending on what type of blender you’re using.
- Warm the hot chocolate in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until just simmering. Or heat it up in the microwave (which is what I usually do). OR, enjoy chilled from the fridge or iced.
- Pour into your favorite mug and top with chocolate shavings and mini marshmallows!
Notes
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to a week. The natural ingredients will separate, so give it a shake before serving.
