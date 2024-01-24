Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This pizza makes a perfect dinner, and the creamy basil pesto elevates the entire dish!

Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]

Serves

6

Ingredients You Need for Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]

For the Pizza:
  • 1 plant-based pizza crust
  • 1 zucchini, sliced into thin ribbons
  • 1 squash, sliced into thin ribbons
  • 3 oz shitake mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • fresh basil, red pepper flakes, and vegan parmesan for serving

For the Basil Pesto: 

  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves, packed
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 1/3 cup hemp seeds
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • salt and pepper to taste

How to Prepare Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F
  2. Make the basil pesto by adding the ingredients in a blender and blending until creamy, adding water if needed.
  3. In a small pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the mushrooms, and cook for about 5 minutes, occasionally stirring until the mushrooms are tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
  4. In a mixing bowl, toss the squash and zucchini with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  5. Next, assemble the pizza by topping the crust with basil pesto, squash, zucchini, and mushrooms. Place into the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.
  6. Remove the pizza from the oven and top with small dollops of the pesto, fresh basil leaves, red pepper flakes, vegan parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil.
    About The Author

    photourl

    Dominique Ebra

    See My Recipes

    Dominique Ebra is based in Miami, Florida, and is passionate about creating delicious vegan recipes for her community and spending time with her four doggies.

