This pizza makes a perfect dinner, and the creamy basil pesto elevates the entire dish!
Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]
For the Pizza:
- 1 plant-based pizza crust
- 1 zucchini, sliced into thin ribbons
- 1 squash, sliced into thin ribbons
- 3 oz shitake mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- fresh basil, red pepper flakes, and vegan parmesan for serving
For the Basil Pesto:
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, packed
- 3 garlic cloves
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
- 1/3 cup hemp seeds
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- salt and pepper to taste
How to Prepare Pesto Garden Pizza [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F
- Make the basil pesto by adding the ingredients in a blender and blending until creamy, adding water if needed.
- In a small pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the mushrooms, and cook for about 5 minutes, occasionally stirring until the mushrooms are tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, toss the squash and zucchini with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Next, assemble the pizza by topping the crust with basil pesto, squash, zucchini, and mushrooms. Place into the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.
- Remove the pizza from the oven and top with small dollops of the pesto, fresh basil leaves, red pepper flakes, vegan parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil.
