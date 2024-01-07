Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Cucumbers have a mild flavor and are full of water (96 percent!), making them an easy addition to smoothies. Combine them with mint, lime juice and a touch of agave (sans the alcohol) and you can enjoy that mojito flavor any time of day. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
Mojito Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Mojito Smoothie [Vegan]
- 1 cup (250 mL) frozen pineapple chunks
- 1/2 English cucumber, roughly chopped
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) 100% apple juice
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) agave nectar
- 4 mint leaves
How to Prepare Mojito Smoothie [Vegan]
- In a blender, combine the pineapple, cucumber, apple juice, lime juice, agave nectar and mint; blend on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute.
- Divide evenly between two glasses and serve immediately.
Notes
To store fresh mint leaves, place between moist paper towels in an unsealed plastic bag. Keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
