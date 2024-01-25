Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These simple sugar cookies are perfectly soft and sweet with a hint of matcha. They hold their shape and are perfect for decorating. Make them for Christmas, Valentine’s Day or any occasion!

Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]

Serves

24

Cooking Time

24

Ingredients You Need for Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]

Ingredients
  • 3/4 cup vegan butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons oat milk, plain and unsweetened
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose white flour, spoon and leveled
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4-1 teaspoon matcha (see notes)

For the Icing:

  • 3/4 cup icing sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon oat milk, plain and unsweetened
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Prepare Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]

  1. In a medium-large bowl, add the vegan butter and granulated sugar. You can use a stand-mixer or hand mixer if preferred. Cream together, then stir in the oat milk and vanilla extract.
  2. In a different bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Stir to combine.
  3. Transfer the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine. Use your hands if needed. The dough will be dry, but it should hold together when pressed. Place a large piece of parchment paper on a clean surface and add a small amount of flour. Place the cookie dough on the parchment paper and roll out the dough to approximately ¼ inch thick. Cover and transfer the dough to the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour.
  4. When you’re ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the cookies from the refrigerator while the oven preheats.
  5. Cut the dough into your desired shape. You should get about 24 cookies, depending on the size of your cookie cutter. Gently place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 350°F. Let them cool completely before decorating them with icing.
  7. To prepare the icing: Whisk the icing sugar, oat milk and vanilla extract together in a bowl.
  8. Decorate the cookies as desired. Enjoy!
