These simple sugar cookies are perfectly soft and sweet with a hint of matcha. They hold their shape and are perfect for decorating. Make them for Christmas, Valentine’s Day or any occasion!
Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]
Serves
24
Cooking Time
24
Ingredients You Need for Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup vegan butter, softened
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons oat milk, plain and unsweetened
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose white flour, spoon and leveled
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4-1 teaspoon matcha (see notes)
For the Icing:
- 3/4 cup icing sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoon oat milk, plain and unsweetened
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
How to Prepare Matcha Sugar Cookies [Vegan]
- In a medium-large bowl, add the vegan butter and granulated sugar. You can use a stand-mixer or hand mixer if preferred. Cream together, then stir in the oat milk and vanilla extract.
- In a different bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Stir to combine.
- Transfer the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine. Use your hands if needed. The dough will be dry, but it should hold together when pressed. Place a large piece of parchment paper on a clean surface and add a small amount of flour. Place the cookie dough on the parchment paper and roll out the dough to approximately ¼ inch thick. Cover and transfer the dough to the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour.
- When you’re ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the cookies from the refrigerator while the oven preheats.
- Cut the dough into your desired shape. You should get about 24 cookies, depending on the size of your cookie cutter. Gently place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes at 350°F. Let them cool completely before decorating them with icing.
- To prepare the icing: Whisk the icing sugar, oat milk and vanilla extract together in a bowl.
- Decorate the cookies as desired. Enjoy!
