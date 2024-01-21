Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This healthy chocolate banana smoothie recipe with flax is a delicious breakfast or pre-workout snack. It’s vegan, plant-based, and so easy to make.

Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]

Ingredients You Need for Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 large ripe banana
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • 4 medjool dates, pitted
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  • 6–7 ice cubes

How to Prepare Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
  2. Pour into an 8-ounce glass and enjoy.

