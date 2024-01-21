Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This healthy chocolate banana smoothie recipe with flax is a delicious breakfast or pre-workout snack. It’s vegan, plant-based, and so easy to make.
Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
1 cup
Ingredients You Need for Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 large ripe banana
- 1 1/2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
- 4 medjool dates, pitted
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
- 6–7 ice cubes
How to Prepare Healthy Chocolate Banana Smoothie [Vegan]
- Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into an 8-ounce glass and enjoy.
