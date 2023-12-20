Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Can you think of anything better than citrus with wine on a hot summer day with friends and family? Don't even try to answer that, just throw all of these ingredients in a pitcher, invite some people over, and taste it for yourself The star of your summer will definitely be this super refreshing grapefruit sangria. White wine, fresh grapefruit juice, sliced grapefruit, peaches, mint, lemons, limes, and finally topped off with a cup of bubbly seltzer, this beverage will be a huge hit. Give it a big stir and this will be the best sangria you've ever had! Light and refreshing, grapefruit sangria is perfect on a hot summer day or any time of the year. Give it a try and see for yourself!

Grapefruit Peach Sangria [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

$2.99 Grapefruit Peach Sangria [Vegan, Gluten-Free] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste