Adorable, sweet, and easy-to-make Vegan Glazed Donut Holes with Sprinkles are a healthy dairy-free version of your childhood favorite treat. Colorful rainbow sprinkles and a sweet vanilla glaze make two-bite snacks loved by kids and adults!
Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]
Serves
20
Cooking Time
14
Ingredients You Need for Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]
For the Donut Holes:
- 1 1/2 cups organic all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup agave syrup (you can sub with maple syrup)
- 1 cup Almond milk, unsweetened (you can use your fave plant-based milk!)
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons vegan butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the Glaze:
- 2 cups organic powdered sugar
- 1-2 tablespoons almond milk, unsweetened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch of sea salt
For the Topping:
- Vegan sprinkles
How to Prepare Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]
For Vanilla Donut Holes:
- Begin by preheating your oven to 350°F and lightly greasing a 20-cavity donut hole pan.
- In a separate bowl, add the milk + apple cider vinegar, whisking together well and letting it sit aside for 2-3 minutes. Then add the melted butter, Agave, vanilla, and whisk everything together.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt.
- Finally, stir in the dry ingredients until combined well and the batter is thick and smooth, about 2-3 minutes.
- Spoon the batter into a plastic ziplock bag (or piping bag), cutting the tip and pipping it into a prepared donut hole pan. Be sure to fill each cavity 3/4 of the way to ensure that donut holes are perfectly shaped and not too large.
- Bake for 10-13 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into donut centers comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 5-10 minutes before releasing the donuts from their pan and onto a cooling rack to cool completely.
For Vanilla Glaze:
- Whisk together the powdered sugar, salt, almond milk, and vanilla until smooth and consistency is met. For a thicker glaze, add additional powdered sugar (1 tablespoon at a time) until the consistency is met. For a thinner glaze, add additional milk (1 tablespoon at a time) until the consistency is met.
- Once fully cooled, dip each donut hole into the prepared Vanilla Glaze and set them back onto the cooling rack so that glaze hardens a bit. Top with rainbow/festive sprinkles and repeat until all donut holes are glazed and sprinkled.
- Bon Appetite!
- Vanilla
