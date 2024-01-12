Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Adorable, sweet, and easy-to-make Vegan Glazed Donut Holes with Sprinkles are a healthy dairy-free version of your childhood favorite treat. Colorful rainbow sprinkles and a sweet vanilla glaze make two-bite snacks loved by kids and adults!

Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]

Serves

20

Cooking Time

14

Ingredients You Need for Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]

For the Donut Holes:
  • 1 1/2 cups organic all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 cup agave syrup (you can sub with maple syrup)
  • 1 cup Almond milk, unsweetened (you can use your fave plant-based milk!)
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons vegan butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Glaze: 

  • 2 cups organic powdered sugar
  • 1-2 tablespoons almond milk, unsweetened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • pinch of sea salt

For the Topping:

  • Vegan sprinkles

How to Prepare Glazed Donut Holes [Vegan]

For Vanilla Donut Holes:
  1. Begin by preheating your oven to 350°F and lightly greasing a 20-cavity donut hole pan.
  2. In a separate bowl, add the milk + apple cider vinegar, whisking together well and letting it sit aside for 2-3 minutes. Then add the melted butter, Agave, vanilla, and whisk everything together.
  3. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt.
  4. Finally, stir in the dry ingredients until combined well and the batter is thick and smooth, about 2-3 minutes.
  5. Spoon the batter into a plastic ziplock bag (or piping bag), cutting the tip and pipping it into a prepared donut hole pan. Be sure to fill each cavity 3/4 of the way to ensure that donut holes are perfectly shaped and not too large.
  6. Bake for 10-13 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into donut centers comes out clean.
  7. Remove from the oven and cool for 5-10 minutes before releasing the donuts from their pan and onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

For Vanilla Glaze:

  1. Whisk together the powdered sugar, salt, almond milk, and vanilla until smooth and consistency is met. For a thicker glaze, add additional powdered sugar (1 tablespoon at a time) until the consistency is met. For a thinner glaze, add additional milk (1 tablespoon at a time) until the consistency is met.
  2. Once fully cooled, dip each donut hole into the prepared Vanilla Glaze and set them back onto the cooling rack so that glaze hardens a bit. Top with rainbow/festive sprinkles and repeat until all donut holes are glazed and sprinkled.
  3. Bon Appetite!
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

