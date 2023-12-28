Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Ingredients You Need for Cashew Cheese with a Walnut and Black Pepper Crust [Vegan]
For the Cashew Cheese:
- 1 cup (150g) raw unsalted cashews soaked in water overnight or 1 hour in just boiled water – drained
- 1 teaspoon English mustard use 1/2 teaspoon for a less mature flavor
- 1/4 teaspoon pink/sea salt
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil melted
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tablespoon miso paste
For the Crust:
- 4.5 teaspoons (20g) chopped walnuts
- 1 teaspoon mixed herbs
- black pepper I used loads but it depends on your tastes
How to Prepare Cashew Cheese with a Walnut and Black Pepper Crust [Vegan]
- Add the drained cashews, coconut oil, juice, salt, garlic, mustard, miso & nutritional yeast to a blender/food processor. Blend, scrape the sides and blend again. Do this a few times until you have a lump free mixture.
- On a clean work surface roll out a square of clingfilm and scrape the mixture into the center. Using the clingfilm shape into a cylinder and place in the fridge for an hour (minimum) to set. After an hour the cheese will be firmer and ready to roll. Chop the walnuts and sprinkle over the herbs and pepper. Roll the cheese and coat all sides.
- Enjoy straight away or wrap in clingfilm and store in the fridge for up to 5-6 days. You will find over time the flavors develop and the cheese becomes firmer.I love this cheese spread on a cracker with chutney.
Notes
You will need to scrape the sides of the blender a few times and blend until the mixture is lump free. This might take you five or six times of this to be happy with the consistency. Ideally soak the cashews over night in water or if you’re impatient soak in just boiled water for an hour.
Comments