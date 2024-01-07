Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Turn leftover sweet potatoes into breakfast by pairing them with peanut butter and chia seeds, adding healthy sources of fat to help keep you full.

Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]

Serves

1

Ingredients You Need for Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]

  • 1 sweet potato
  • 1 medium banana, sliced
  • 1-2 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

How to Prepare Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]

  1. Wash and dry your sweet potato.
  2. Poke holes in it with a fork and wrap it in a paper towel and cook in the microwave until you can stick a fork all the way through and it feels done (soft). About 8-10 minutes in the microwave.
  3. Carefully cut the sweet potato in half and place banana slices on the sweet potato. Then drizzle the peanut butter on top, followed by the chia seeds and ground cinnamon.
Notes

This recipe comes to us from Tawnie Kroll, RDN of Kroll’s Korner.

    About The Author

    Meatless Monday

    Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diet for their health and the health of the planet. The campaign was started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. Enjoy the 20 of the most popular recipes on Meatless Monday!

    Comments

