Turn leftover sweet potatoes into breakfast by pairing them with peanut butter and chia seeds, adding healthy sources of fat to help keep you full.
Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]
- 1 sweet potato
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 1-2 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
How to Prepare Breakfast Sweet Potato [Vegan]
- Wash and dry your sweet potato.
- Poke holes in it with a fork and wrap it in a paper towel and cook in the microwave until you can stick a fork all the way through and it feels done (soft). About 8-10 minutes in the microwave.
- Carefully cut the sweet potato in half and place banana slices on the sweet potato. Then drizzle the peanut butter on top, followed by the chia seeds and ground cinnamon.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Tawnie Kroll, RDN of Kroll’s Korner.
