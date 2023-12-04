Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

1. Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce

Source: Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce

When my friend April first tasted this salad, she burst out, “OMG, Agatha—this tastes amazing!” Every bite is an explosion of flavors and textures, thanks to the medley of vegetables, the toasted pecans (which also lend an extra dose of healthy fat), and creamy Asian-style peanut butter dressing. Even better, the salad is super healthy and filling. I promise it will become a new favorite in your home. I like to use my mandoline to cut the cabbage, carrots, and jicama and end up with the Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce by Agatha Achindu.

2. Tiramisu

Source: Tiramisu

Tiramisu is so legendary you could be forgiven for thinking it has been around forever, but it is actually a relatively new concoction thought to have emerged in the 1960s in Treviso, Italy. This Tiramisu by Philip Khoury maintains the simplicity the original is famous for, using simple plant-based ingredients. There is actually one big difference that I am recommending and that is to make a sumptuous and moist coffee sponge that doesn’t need to be soaked in the same way as the original, which makes it a lot easier to handle and to create lovely layers.

Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

3. Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce

Source: Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce

When we think of fall, we think of flavorful comfort foods and roasted veggies. This Roasted Veggie Pasta With Sage Cream Sauce by Kristen Genton is a filling pasta dish, with seasonal and colorful root vegetables, is just that kind of meal. Covered with a cream sauce made from garlic and fresh sage, it provides a balance of flavor between roast vegetables and herby sauce.

4. Cauliflower Tikka Masala

Source: Cauliflower Tikka Masala

This Cauliflower Tikka Masala by Priya Lakshminarayan is a vegan take on the always popular chicken tikka masala and uses cauliflower instead of chicken. Using red, yellow, or orange bell pepper rather than green gives the dish the desired color. Serve this lovely recipe with flatbread or rice to soak up the deliciously rich and creamy sauce. Excerpt from The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook by Priya Lakshminarayan, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2021 by Callisto Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

5. Baked Beans



Source: Baked Beans

These Baked Beans by Hannah Sunderani are the perfect blend of savory and sweet, smoky spiced, and comforting! Truly, you will never buy baked beans from a can again. Once you try the baked beans from scratch there is no going back.

6. Nacho Mac and Cheese

Source: Nacho Mac and Cheese

This Nacho Mac and Cheese by Robin Browne is creamy, spicy and the texture is on point! If you love nacho cheese sauce and pasta, you’ll love this dish.

7. S’mores Cookie Bars

Source: S’mores Cookie Bars

Looking for an amazing dessert to enjoy? These S’mores Cookie Bars by Bila are perfect to make when you’re craving s’mores and come together fairly easily!

8. Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary

Source: Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary

This savory sauce has sweet flavors of blueberries and raspberries that are balanced out with rosemary and tangy balsamic and are served over baked vegan meatballs. This Blueberry-Balsamic Meatball Sauce with Rosemary by Kathy Hester is a great recipe to try out! (Note: the meatballs in a larger slow cooker with the sauce, but the meatballs completely lost their shape, so it’s not recommend doing it that way.)

