This Nacho Mac and Cheese is creamy, spicy and the texture is on point! If you love nacho cheese sauce and pasta, you’ll love this dish.
Nacho Mac and Cheese [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Nacho Mac and Cheese [Vegan]
- 1/4 cup cashews (soaked beforehand)
- 1 cup chopped potato (roughly 1 small potato)
- 1/2 cup chopped carrot (roughly 1 medium carrot)
- 1 jalapeno (+some seeds)
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon arrowroot powder
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil ( or olive oil)
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 3 1/2 cups macaroni noodles (gluten-free if desired)
How to Prepare Nacho Mac and Cheese [Vegan]
- Start by soaking your cashews overnight OR in a pot of boiled water (off the stove) for 30 minutes.
- Bring a different medium-sized pot to a boil. Cut one small potato into 1-inch cubes and slice the carrot into round disks. Once the water is boiled, add the chopped potato and carrot and boil until soft (roughly 12-15 minutes). You should be able to poke a fork through the carrots and potatoes with ease.
- At this point, bring another pot of water to a boil for your pasta. When it has boiled add 3.5 cups of pasta of choice and cook until al dente.
- While the pasta water is boiling, drain the water from the potatoes and carrots. Add the potatoes and carrots to a high-speed blender. Drain the water from the cashews, and add the cashews to the blender. Next, add the rest of the ingredients for the nacho sauce. Be cautious with the jalapeno seeds. I found I only needed a few seeds to spice up the nacho sauce. Start with a few and you can always blend more in later. Blend until smooth. Set aside until the pasta is done.
- Once your pasta is done. Drain the water.
- In the pasta pot, add the pasta back to the pot (if your removed it when draining the water). And toss the nacho sauce into the pasta. NOTE: the nacho cheese sauce should still be warm from the cooked potatoes and carrots but if it isn’t you can add to a small saucepan before adding it to the pasta and heat over low. The pasta ( if recently cooked) will still be hot so it will warm up the nacho sauce as well.
- Thoroughly mix the pasta and the nacho cheese sauce together. Enjoy as-is, or toss in some ketchup. Enjoy immediately. Stores nicely for leftovers in the fridge just re-heat it before enjoying.
