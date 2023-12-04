They are the perfect blend of savory and sweet, smoky spiced, and comforting! Truly, you will never buy baked beans from a can again. Once you try the baked beans from scratch there is no going back.
Baked Beans [Vegan]
Serves
4-5
Ingredients You Need for Baked Beans [Vegan]
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 yellow onion finely chopped
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar, or brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 tablespoon tamari
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 cups navy beans cooked
How to Prepare Baked Beans [Vegan]
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C). In a large deep skillet add the oil and onion, cook on medium heat until softened. Then pour in the tomato sauce, tomato paste, coconut sugar, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, molasses, tamari, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Stir to combine.
- Pour in the navy beans and stir everything to combine. Then, transfer the beans to medium oven-safe dish (I used a round 8 x 2-inch dish). Cover with lid, or foil, and bake for 45-55 minutes, until the sauce is thick and bubbling.
Notes
- Beans will keep in fridge for up to 5 days. - Serve these baked beans on toast or stuffed into potato.
