Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Creamy, smooth, healthy, delicious. All of these words are more are flying around the plant-based food industry when talking about the latest plant-based milk. Yes, we’re talking about oat milk. Oat milk has taken the world by storm, and with good reason. Not only is it easy to make, but with oats being one of the most affordable grains, it’s cheap, too! Bonus points for being nut-free and allergy-friendly. Oats are known for their high protein, fiber, and iron contents, as well as helping people reduce their cholesterol. So how do you make this super-healthy dairy-free and nut-free alternative at home?
In this incredibly delicious Vanilla Oat Milk recipe, Kelly Williams shows you just how easy it is. Unlike nuts, oats require very little soaking, so you can make a batch in nearly no time. You can save yourself a trip to the grocery store! Take your rolled oats and add them to your blender, pulsing them a bit to grind them up. Add water to the pulverized oats and soak them for about 10 minutes; Kelly recommends that you stir it every so often. Once the time has passed, give it a whirl in your high-speed blender.
People often strain their oat milk through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag to make it smooth and creamy, but others also leave the oats in the milk to get extra nutrients, the choice is yours! You can also flavor your oat milk in many different ways. This recipe calls for vanilla beans but you can add a dash of cacao powder. You can also use natural sweeteners like dates, maple syrup, and coconut sugar for a hint of sweetness.
We hope you try making this sensational milk at home, let us know if you made it! While you’re at it, check out our Ultimate Guide To Dairy-Free Milk! The possibilities are endless; you really don’t need dairy at all.
You can find tons of dairy-free milk recipes and many other creations on our Food Monster App. With over 20,000 recipes right in the palm of your hand, you’ll always have something delicious and new to try. It’s available for both Android and iPhone, and can also be found on Instagram and Facebook. Full of allergy-friendly recipes, subscribers gain access to new recipes every day. Check it out!
Related Content:
- Plant-Based, Oat Milk, and Pumpkin Spice Added to Merriam Webster Dictionary
- Starbucks UK to Release Oat Milk Beverages and Remove Charge for Plant Milk
- Baskin-Robbins Launches New Oat Milk Ice Cream Flavor
- From Oat Milk Matcha Spread to Healthy Falafel: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
- Dunkin’ Adding Oat Milk Lattes to Menus This Spring!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments