Creamy, smooth, healthy, delicious. All of these words are more are flying around the plant-based food industry when talking about the latest plant-based milk. Yes, we’re talking about oat milk. Oat milk has taken the world by storm, and with good reason. Not only is it easy to make, but with oats being one of the most affordable grains, it’s cheap, too! Bonus points for being nut-free and allergy-friendly. Oats are known for their high protein, fiber, and iron contents, as well as helping people reduce their cholesterol. So how do you make this super-healthy dairy-free and nut-free alternative at home?

In this incredibly delicious Vanilla Oat Milk recipe, Kelly Williams shows you just how easy it is. Unlike nuts, oats require very little soaking, so you can make a batch in nearly no time. You can save yourself a trip to the grocery store! Take your rolled oats and add them to your blender, pulsing them a bit to grind them up. Add water to the pulverized oats and soak them for about 10 minutes; Kelly recommends that you stir it every so often. Once the time has passed, give it a whirl in your high-speed blender.

People often strain their oat milk through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag to make it smooth and creamy, but others also leave the oats in the milk to get extra nutrients, the choice is yours! You can also flavor your oat milk in many different ways. This recipe calls for vanilla beans but you can add a dash of cacao powder. You can also use natural sweeteners like dates, maple syrup, and coconut sugar for a hint of sweetness.

We hope you try making this sensational milk at home, let us know if you made it! While you’re at it, check out our Ultimate Guide To Dairy-Free Milk! The possibilities are endless; you really don’t need dairy at all.

