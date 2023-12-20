Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Polenta and grits can get a bit of a bad wrap for being flavorless, uninspiring, and just a bit boring. Well, this corn-based dish can have all the flavor and fun that you add to it.
Polenta and grits are incredibly versatile and are just waiting to be seasoned up and topped with all your favorite savory goodies. Polenta, too, is easily shaped into cakes, burgers, buns, and even fries.
Take a look at these OPG recipes for polenta and grits dishes that might just have you changing your mind about this humble foodstuff.
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!
1. Roasted Vegetable Polenta With Crispy Chickpeas
Source: Roasted Vegetable Polenta With Crispy Chickpeas
There’s something incredibly comforting about a dish of creamy polenta. This recipe for Roasted Vegetable Polenta With Crispy Chickpeas by Nathalie Fraisecombines that comfort with crispy, oven-roasted chickpeas and vegetables like cauliflower and squash in a meal that deviates from your standard dinner. While this is a great meal on its own, it can be paired with a salad made from dark, leafy greens and a side of gluten-free bread.
2. Polenta Pizza
Source: Polenta Pizza
A simplified version of the all-time favorite Italian dish, Pizza! If you are a fan of pizza, you should not skip this recipe for Polenta Pizza by Stefani Weiss. Polenta pizza is super simple to make, (baking is not your strong skill? This is the recipe for you!). Moreover, it is healthy, naturally gluten-free, and tastes authentic to the real pizza!
3. Quick Cheesy Polenta
Source: Quick Cheesy Polenta
This creamy Quick Cheesy Polenta by Tania Pilcher is a super quick fix for breakfast, lunch, or dinner when you’re short of time yet want to cook a delicious meal. It only takes 15 minutes to prepare and a handful of staple ingredients from your cupboard and fridge. Vegan & gluten-free.
4. Polenta Cilantro Savory Bites
Source: Polenta Cilantro Savory Bites
This vegan Polenta Cilantro Savory Bites by Priya Lakshminarayan recipe makes a great plant-based breakfast or a vegan appetizer! Here, grilled gluten-free polenta cakes are stuffed with cilantro and coconut giving them a delicious flavor. So if you are looking for quick vegan gluten-free recipes, then try these Polenta and Cilantro Savory Bites. Stir-frying polenta brings out the true flavor of this Italian dish.
5. Polenta Fries
Source: Polenta Fries
Realistically speaking, polenta is not a nutritional powerhouse. It’s simply made from cornmeal and cornmeal doesn’t have a lot to offer, in regards to nutrition. However, in comparison to the traditional fried potato french fries, these Polenta Fries by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD are leaps and bounds healthier.
6. Everything Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Source: Everything Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower buffalo bites have swept the nation! Vegan restaurants and non-vegan restaurants alike serve them, and they are popular among patrons far and wide. These Everything Buffalo Cauliflower Bites by Dustin Harder are extra epic because of the ‘everything coating’, but you should feel free to epic them up yourself—maybe by tossing them in the Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.
7. Baked Herbed Polenta With Pesto
Source: Baked Herbed Polenta With Pesto
This creamy Baked Herbed Polenta With Pesto by Mark Reinfeld is lightly seasoned with herbs and then baked in the oven for just 5 minutes! It’s great as a side or even a party appetizer. You can also have it ready in 30 minutes or less, and that’s always a bonus!
8. Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes
Source: Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes
These Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes by Jennifer Mora are a delicious twist on traditional grits. These Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes will satisfy you on any cold morning.
9. Southwestern Style Grits
Source: Southwestern Style Grits
These deliciously creamy Southwestern Style Grits by Ashley Flitter are topped with a little vegan cheese and sour cream, but you should feel free to top yours with whatever makes your grits great.
10. Creamy Polenta with Caramelized Chicory
Source: Creamy Polenta with Caramelized Chicory
This Creamy Polenta with Caramelized Chicory by Julie Van den Kerchove will be your new favorite winter comfort food. It is incredibly creamy, full of flavor, and very filling, especially if you combine it with fried vegetables.
11. Turmeric Polenta with Roasted Beets and Greens
Source: Turmeric Polenta with Roasted Beets and Greens
This recipe for Turmeric Polenta with Roasted Beets and Greens by Claire Ragozzino is full of nutritious goodness and flavorful spices to make your body happy. Not only will this meal taste delicious, but it will also fuel your body with important ingredients! Layering beet green pesto, roasted beets, and cooked greens over turmeric polenta builds an amazing dish.
12. Cilantro Black Bean Burgers Over Polenta Cakes
Source: Cilantro Black Bean Burgers Over Polenta Cakes
An open-faced black bean burger with lime and cilantro served over gluten-free polenta cakes. The general get-up of this recipe for Cilantro Black Bean Burgers Over Polenta Cakes by Rinku Bhattacharya seems complex, but other than cobbling the polenta cakes, the rest of the meal comes together quite quickly. The black beans added a deep and smoky character to these burgers, making for a very satisfying meal.
13. Polenta Pizza With Avocado Pesto
Source: Polenta Pizza With Avocado Pesto
Polenta pizza crust with creamy avocado pesto! The crust for this Polenta Pizza With Avocado Pesto by Maya Sozer is made with polenta that has been seasoned with Italian herbs and just a dash of hot sauce. The creamy avocado pesto is made from fresh basil and roasted hazelnuts and then it’s all topped with spicy arugula and fresh peas. Perfect for spring, but feel free to add your favorite veggie toppings.
14. Quick Polenta Cakes With Lentils and Veggies
Source: Quick Polenta Cakes With Lentils and Veggies
These Quick Polenta Cakes With Lentils and Veggies by Christin McKamey are topped with a savory mix of lentils and vegetables. Not only are they flavorful, but they’re also packed with protein! The simplicity of this recipe is what makes it perfect for busy weeknights when you’re strapped for time.
15. Baked Veggie-Packed Mushroom Polenta
Source: Baked Veggie-Packed Mushroom Polenta
This Baked Veggie-Packed Mushroom Polenta by Maja Brekalo is an excellent dish to bring to all of your holiday potlucks and parties! Everyone will love the crispy crust and tender, veggie-packed insides.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments