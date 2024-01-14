Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When something blatantly has butter in the title, many plant-based eaters, understandably, will likely stay clear. But, as with many other dishes containing animal products, some great recipes give vegans that nostalgic butterscotch flavor without the, well… butter!

From ice cream, cakes, and caramel corn to bread pudding, doughnuts, and cookies, a whole host of desserts are brought to unimagined levels with a good butterscotch serving.

Check out the OGP recipes that show you how to make butterscotch sauce and fun ways to use it.

1. Butterscotch Caramel Corn

Source: Butterscotch Caramel Corn

Everyone knows how easy it is to make popcorn, but did you know that with just a few extra steps you can have homemade butterscotch caramel popcorn?! A delicious combination of caramelized brown sugar, butter, and vanilla is poured over your favorite popcorn, then baked to a crispy and chewy, salty and sweet golden perfection. Plus, this Butterscotch Caramel Corn by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez takes just five minutes to make the creamy butterscotch, so the only hard part is having to wait patiently while it cooks in the oven developing its satisfying crunch.

2. Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Source: Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Fellow carboholics know that bread pudding is just the ultimate way to consume bread. Pieces of bread baked in a sweet, creamy sauce? Yeah, it’s one of the best things ever. This Butterscotch Bread Pudding by Kristy Turner is baked with dried apricots, walnuts, and homemade butterscotch sauce. Then it’s drizzled with even more butterscotch sauce. Carbolicious and compassionate.

3. Salted Butterscotch Squares

Source: Salted Butterscotch Squares

If you’re craving a chewy, sweet, slightly salty, and caramel-y fix, these Salted Butterscotch Squares by Lauren Wright are where it’s at. This is an easy recipe and only uses 8 ingredients and takes 30 minutes to create. You’ll be able to slice, share, and enjoy this salty-sweet dessert in no time.

4. Meringue Frosted Butterbeer Baked Doughnuts

Source: Meringue Frosted Butterbeer Baked Doughnuts

If you’ve never made a recipe from Harry Potter are you even a super fan? These Meringue Frosted Butterbeer Baked Doughnuts by Tori Cooper are the perfect treat to make for your next HP marathon or party!

5. Bread Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce

Source: Bread Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce

This bread pudding is baked with dried fruit, walnuts, and homemade butterscotch sauce. The best part of this Bread Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce by Pavani Nandula is that it is 100% vegan and there’s no way you can guess that from tasting it.

6. Butterscotch Sauce

Source: Butterscotch Sauce

This homemade Butterscotch Sauce by Nikki Haney recipe is simple to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Drizzle it over ice cream and fruit, swirl it into cupcake batter, and mix it into frosting. This sauce can also be substituted for butterscotch chips in recipes for cakes, cookies, dessert bars, and more.

7. Butterscotch Pudding With Candied Walnuts

Source: Butterscotch Pudding With Candied Walnuts

This Butterscotch Pudding With Candied Walnuts by Fabio Gallo is a simple, easy, and quick dessert that will look great at the end of a meal. The creamy butterscotch pudding is made from soy milk and brown sugar and then topped with some homemade candied walnuts.

8. Butterscotch Caramel Cheesecake Cups

Source: Butterscotch Caramel Cheesecake Cups

These Butterscotch Caramel Cheesecake Cups. by Crystal Bonnet are raw, gluten-free, bite-sized, and the perfect treat for spring. The crust is a lightly sweetened blend of oats and raisins that’s topped with a thick butterscotch date caramel sauce and then topped with a creamy vanilla cashew cheesecake filling. The chocolate drizzle is optional, but it’s like icing on the (cheese)cake.

9. Butterscotch Hay Stacks

Source: Butterscotch Hay Stacks

A “haystack” is a Southern treat comprised of butterscotch, peanut butter, peanuts, and Asian rice noodles. As a whole, it’s a combination of somewhat random ingredients that just seamlessly go together. Whether you have refined tastes or jump at the opportunity to reminisce with classic recipes turned vegan, you’ll love this recipe for Butterscotch Hay Stacks by Gabrielle St. Claire.

10. Butterscotch Carrot Millet Waffles

Source: Butterscotch Carrot Millet Waffles

Imagine if you could devour a cake for breakfast every day. The yummy, soft, delicious, creamy, spongy cake is just about to melt in your mouth. With this recipe for Butterscotch Carrot Millet Waffles by Gunjan Dudani, you can have cake for breakfast.

11. Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie

Source: Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie

This Chocolate and Butterscotch Pudding Pie by Melanie Sorrentino is a perfect accompaniment to afternoon coffee or tea. Two thick and dense layers of pudding–chocolate, and butterscotch–are set atop a simple, vegan crust. The top is dotted with chocolate chips for yummy bursts of chocolatey goodness throughout. Serve with some coconut whipped cream on the side for added decadence!

12. Spicy Cinnamon Butterscotch Doughnuts

Source: Spicy Cinnamon Butterscotch Doughnuts

Try making these Spicy Cinnamon Butterscotch Doughnuts by Clémence Moulaert. It doesn’t matter if it’s a late summer evening or a bitterly cold winter’s day, that cinnamon smell soothes the soul! You can use ginger coconut sugar for the icing, as it lends extra warmth and depth to the cream icing.

13. Almond Shortbread Butterscotch Cookies

Source: Almond Shortbread Butterscotch Cookies

Buttery shortbread cookies that are crispy on the outside with a delicious chewy center filled with thick and rich butterscotch frosting. Best of all, Almond Shortbread Butterscotch Cookies by Karen are vegan and gluten-free! These are what some would call a freezer cookie. The simple mix is made up then either refrigerated or frozen, you can then slice it into little disc-shaped cookies and bake to perfection.

14. Marzipan and Butterscotch Ice Cream Sundae

Source: Marzipan and Butterscotch Ice Cream Sundae

You will probably think to yourself: as long as I have a life supply of this, everything is okay. You will understand once you make it. One of the best parts of this three-ingredient vegan Marzipan and Butterscotch Ice Cream Sundae by OGP Admin is that it’s really good for you! The only ingredients – drum roll, please – are frozen bananas to make the ice cream, almond butter for the marzipan, and carob syrup for the butterscotch. A delicious three-ingredient dessert? The world is too good. It’s the simple things that make life special. This non-dairy ice cream qualifies.

15. Sticky Date Pudding With Butterscotch Sauce

Source: Sticky Date Pudding With Butterscotch Sauce

There is no way you could tell this Sticky Date Pudding With Butterscotch Sauce by Maryke Wylde is vegan. No eggs, no dairy, no problem. It is a light and delicious little pudding. The butterscotch sauce has a coconut cream base so is very light.

