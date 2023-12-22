Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Sweet and salty is one of the most harmonious flavor combos. Salt helps bring out the sweetness for a delicious depth of flavor that is sure to satisfy any craving! A perfect sweet and salty food for the colder months is salted caramel. Salted caramel can be eaten by itself as a confection or be paired nicely with other autumnal flavors like apple, fig, and dark chocolate in a myriad of delectable baked goods!

1. Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Source: Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake

If you are after a visually appealing, healthy dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth and put a smile on every face at your table this Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake by Nikki and Zuzana is for you! There may not be a better combination than apples and caramel unless, of course, pecans and a hint of sea salt are added to the mix. Now imagine this delightful combination of flavors in a cheesecake version. This dairy-free cake doesn’t contain any real cheese, but the cashews and cacao butter combine beautifully to create a raw version of the classic creamy cheesecake.

2. Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Source: Salted Caramel Ice Cream

This Salted Caramel Ice Cream by Mitra Shirmohammadi proves that ice cream is just as nice during the colder months. All you need to make this delicious treat is 6 wholesome ingredients you probably already have in the pantry! The sweetness and caramel flavor are coming from dates which are also key to the creamy consistency along with cashews and coconut milk.

3. Salted Caramel Protein Blondies

Source: Salted Caramel Protein Blondies

Tara Sunshine‘s Salted Caramel Protein Blondies are so gooey and delicious that you’ll barely believe they’re healthy, too! None of my taste testers could tell they were made with chickpeas. Instead, they described them as a cross between peanut butter cookies and caramel fudge.

4. Salted Caramel and Fig Cheesecake Bites

Source: Salted Caramel and Fig Cheesecake Bites

You’ll love these Salted Caramel and Fig Cheesecake Bites by Vicky Coates. Fig and (vegan) cheese has to be one of the best combinations, and that is no exception in these bars. They are high in protein, low in sugar, vegan, and gluten-free!

5. Salted Caramel and Chocolate Cake

Source: Salted Caramel and Chocolate Cake

You must try Bridge Rose‘s Salted Caramel and Chocolate Cake. C’mon, what’s better than a stack of cakes?

6. Triple Layer Salted Caramel Chocolate Bars

Source: Triple Layer Salted Caramel Chocolate Bars

These scrumptious Triple Layer Salted Caramel Chocolate Bars by Allie Penner feature a cashew, oat, coconut, and date base, a salted date and nut butter middle layer, and a chocolate topping. They’re so good, it’ll be hard to stop at one… and that’s okay!

7. Salted Caramel Doughnuts

Source: Salted Caramel Doughnuts

These incredible Salted Caramel Doughnuts by Stephanie Davies are an amazing treat! You won’t believe how easy they are to make, or how delicious!

8. Salted Caramel Energy Bites

Source: Salted Caramel Energy Bites

Try Caroline Doucet‘s Salted Caramel Energy Bites, made with dates for a caramel-like flavor. These bites are packed with nutritious ingredients, including cashews, chia seeds, and oats. Have them for a snack, dessert, or even a quick breakfast on the go!

9. Salted Caramel Tartlets

Source: Salted Caramel Tartlets

You’ll love these Salted Caramel Tartlets by Holly Jade. A perfectly sweet dessert with a coconut base, a light, and creamy caramel date filling, topped off with guilt-free caramel sauce and white chocolate. Oh my…these tartlets are delicious!

10. Salted Caramel Espresso Cake

Source: Salted Caramel Espresso Cake

Jessica Precott‘s Salted Caramel Espresso Cake is delicious! This dessert is pretty much Heaven in cake form. Picture this: creamy cashew filling, rich espresso, salted caramel, and dark, decadent chocolate all on a crunchy walnut base. Yum! Save this recipe for a special occasion because this cake is not only delicious, it’s beautiful!

11. Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles

Source: Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles

Try these delicious Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles by Ciarra Siller. Date caramel is a great kind of vegan caramel. It takes only a few minutes to whip up, dip in chocolate, and top with flaky sea salt. A simple little treat. Feel free to keep these in your freezer and then defrost a few at a time for about 15 minutes before devouring them.

12. Salted Caramel Protein Balls

Source: Salted Caramel Protein Balls

These Salted Caramel Protein Balls by Tara Sunshine are super easy to make and are packed with healthy fats, complex carbs, fiber, and plant-based protein. They are vegan, nut-free, and suitable for gluten-free diets. These bites also make a great snack or dessert and can be enjoyed as part of a healthy breakfast or lunch.

