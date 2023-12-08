Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay

This time of year is filled with giving, joy, and merriment. It’s no wonder people say that it’s the most wonderful time of the year. However, the holidays aren’t such a great time for everyone.

In malls and other attractions, reindeer are often put on display for people to pet and take pictures with during the holidays. During the event, they must stand still while being surrounded by bright lights, loud crowds, and children who might not know how to treat an animal. Reindeer are sometimes even used in parades or to pull sleds, which can be especially overwhelming for the animals.

The reindeer suffer not just during the holiday season and the events themselves but also year-round. In this undercover investigation, Animal Aid found that these social animals were kept in small pens, and their health needs were often unmet. They even documented workers physically abusing the reindeer. Captive Animal Protection Society (CAPS), reported that the conditions that these reindeer are kept in “[cause] the animals great levels of stress and can lead to health conditions, such as misshapen antlers, low fertility and high rates of calf mortality.”

While it may be cool to see a reindeer up-close, it’s not worth the immense amount of suffering that these poor animals are subject to. They shouldn’t be in captivity, where they are unable to perform most of their natural behaviors; they should be in the wild traveling with their herd.

This holiday season, forego the live reindeer event for a visit with Santa or any other holiday activity that does not exploit a helpless individual.

