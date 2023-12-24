Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Earth and Environmental News
Source: Ha-nu-man/Shutterstock
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- The Youth Who Won Climate Lawsuit in Montana Are Setting a Precedent
- Billionaire Megayachts are Now Emitting More CO2 Than Some Small Countries
- El Bosque: A Mexican Town Lost to Rising Sea Levels and Climate Change
- Meet The Young Stanford Grad Taking Charge of California’s Water Future
- Plastic Bag Shock: How Many Americans Still Use Them?
- US Loopholes Assist Environmental Crimes, New Report Reveals
- Meet the World’s First Chief Heat Officer: A Bold Crusader Against Climate Change
- Research Says that Chia Seeds Could Combat Climate Change and World Hunger
- The Hidden Environmental Cost of Your Cashmere Sweater
- Climate Change Has Already Caused 3 Million Americans to Relocate
- Unbelievable Rocks Made of Plastic are Showing Up Around the World
- Major Climate Finance Boost: Financial Pledges from COP28 Summit
- Art Meets Reality: Exploring Migration and Climate Change at Salisbury Cathedral, UK
- Stella McCartney Advocates for Eco-Friendly Fashion and Urges Tariff Reforms
- Marketing of Plastic Toys Targets Children, What You Can Do to Stop Its Effect
- War is Causing Irreversible Damage to Gaza’s Environment
- Volcanic Eruption Strikes Reykjanes Peninsula, Prompting Evacuations and Concerns
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
Source: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- Le Cordon Bleu London Introduces New Plant-Based Culinary Arts Diplomas
- New Dairy-Free Butter Alternative Designed Specifically for Pastries
- Smallhold Launches World’s First Mushroom Pesto!
- Fast Food Fumbles: The 8 Most Disappointing Offerings of 2023 (and Our Vegan Suggestions!)
- How Vegan Mob, San Francisco’s Plant-Based Barbeque, Was Born
- Plastic Cutting Boards Cause Ingestion of Microplastics, Says Study
- Victory! Oatly Finally Wins Court Battle to Keep “Milk” on Its Packaging
- Lead Contamination in Applesauce May Have Been Intentional Says FDA
- Recycled Wastewater Approved for Human Consumption in California
- Meghan Markle Showcases Playful Side in Clevr Blends Advertisement
- Prebiotics May Help Control Urges for High Calorie Foods, Shows New Research
