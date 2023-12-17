Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

US-based organic mushroom producer Smallhold has introduced what it proudly claims to be the world’s first mushroom pesto. This innovative, vegan-friendly pesto is crafted from surplus or imperfect organic mushrooms that would typically go to waste, embodying Smallhold’s commitment to sustainability and reducing food waste.

The process begins with dehydrating a variety of organic mushrooms, including blue oysters, trumpets, and shiitake, which are then ground and cooked down with roasted onion and garlic, balsamic vinegar, spices, and oil. The result is a versatile sauce reminiscent of traditional pesto, suitable for enhancing sandwiches, pasta dishes, dressings, and more. By utilizing surplus mushrooms that might otherwise be discarded, Smallhold not only minimizes waste but also creates a delicious and sustainable product.

Smallhold employs cutting-edge technology to grow mushrooms in both urban and rural spaces. With farms in Brooklyn, New York, Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, the company is at the forefront of the indoor mushroom cultivation movement. Moreover, Smallhold operates mini farms—climate-controlled freestanding units capable of producing approximately 60 pounds of mushrooms per week. These mini-farms can be strategically placed in grocery stores and restaurants, providing customers with fresh, locally sourced mushrooms.

The concept of growing mushrooms indoors is gaining traction globally, driven by a desire for sustainable, locally sourced food options. German agtech company Tupu recently secured $3.2 million in funding for its technology to cultivate organic gourmet mushrooms in urban environments. In September, US rapper and singer Wiz Khalifa entered the market with MISTERCAP’S, a brand offering at-home mushroom growing kits. Additionally, Singaporean company Finc announced plans to construct a smart mushroom factory in Houston, Texas, projected to produce 50 tonnes of enoki mushrooms daily. Forecasts suggest that the global mushroom market will reach a value of $115.8 billion by 2030.

Smallhold’s mission is clear: to encourage people to incorporate mushrooms into their diets in every conceivable way. The company’s website states, “Who better to create the world’s first mushroom pesto than a bunch of food-obsessed mushroom farmers?” Smallhold aims not only to make mushroom consumption more accessible and convenient but also to add value to the world by promoting sustainability and minimizing food waste.

