This bagel breakfast consists of loads of tomato-y flavor, marinated mushrooms, and a hint of smokiness with a touch of sweetness. The longer you have time to leave the veggies to marinate, the better. They’ll become even more flavorful the longer they’re left. This dish is a real showstopper if you’re having friends or family around for brunch and makes for a delicious start to the day.
Marinated Tomato Mushroom Bagels [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Marinated Tomato Mushroom Bagels [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 10 Button mushrooms
- 3/4 cup canned tomatoes
- 1 cup and 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
- 3 teaspoons mild curry powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons sugar or natural sweetener of your choice
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 bagels (gluten-free if necessary)
- Sprouted greens for serving (optional)
How to Prepare Marinated Tomato Mushroom Bagels [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Begin by cutting your mushrooms into chunky slices and place into a large sandwich bag.
- In a blender or food processor, add your canned tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, soy sauce, curry powder, smoked paprika, Dijon mustard, sugar, and tomato paste. Blend until smooth.
- Pour your marinade into the sandwich bag with your mushrooms, and then mix it all together to ensure mushrooms are well covered.
- Leave in the fridge for as long as possible (minimum 10 minutes, ideal time is overnight).
- Once the mushrooms have been marinating for as long as possible, in a large frying pan over a medium heat, heat up the olive oil.
- Once hot, stir in your mushrooms and remaining marinade and fry until soft.
- Once cooked, place mushrooms over toasted bagels and top with sprouted greens.
